Hands-On Diagnostics’ New Position Statement Calls for Primary Care PT, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, and Sustainability

Statement outlines first-contact Primary Care PT supported by point-of-care MSK Utrasound and EMG/NCS testing, advancing outcomes and practice sustainability.

This isn’t about more tests; it’s about better decisions—faster—using the right tool at the right time, backed by training, mentorship, and quality assurance.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, DPT, MD, PhD, DSc, ECS

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) today released a new position statement outlining a clear direction for the physical therapy profession: Physical Therapists serving as first-contact, primary care providers for neuromusculoskeletal conditions—supported by competency-based point-of-care diagnostics and modern care pathways that strengthen outcomes and support long-term sustainability in outpatient practice.HODS’ position statement, approved by its Board of Directors on February 26, 2026, emphasizes that the next evolution of physical therapy is not simply about expanding scope—it is about expanding responsibility. The statement calls for a higher standard of clinical reasoning, standardized pathways, and access to objective diagnostic data when clinically indicated to support efficient triage, safer decision-making, and more timely escalation to medical or surgical evaluation when needed.“For the profession to lead where healthcare is going, we must pair first-contact access with diagnostic clarity,” said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, DPT, MD, PhD, DSc, ECS, on behalf of Hands-On Diagnostics. “This is not about doing more tests. It’s about making better decisions—faster—using the right tool at the right time, with rigorous training, mentorship, and quality assurance.”Primary Care PT as the Front Door for Neuromusculoskeletal CareHODS supports a model in which PTs function as first-contact clinicians for neuromusculoskeletal conditions—providing rapid triage, evidence-guided conservative care, and timely escalation when red flags or non-conservative pathways are indicated. The statement underscores that primary care PT requires elevated clinical competencies, including differential diagnosis, risk identification, and the ability to use objective diagnostic tools responsibly when the clinical picture requires clarification.To advance this direction, HODS has filed with ABPTRFE a Candidate Residency Program in Primary Care Physical Therapy, designed to prepare clinicians for modern first-contact practice where diagnostic tools support decision-making and care pathways.Competency-Based Point-of-Care Diagnostics: EMG/NCS and MSK UltrasoundThe position statement calls for responsible expansion of point-of-care diagnostics within physical therapy—anchored in competency-based education, mentored clinical training, and defined quality assurance. HODS emphasizes that diagnostic testing should be integrated as a clinical decision support capability, not a volume-driven service line.Electrodiagnosis (EMG/NCS):HODS supports PT engagement with electrodiagnostic testing through structured, competency-based pathways that emphasize mentored performance, interpretation competence, and ethical diagnostic stewardship. The statement highlights that the EMG/NCS residency training pathway is offered through both HODS and AACE (American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis) as a standardized model for developing clinical skill and accountability.Musculoskeletal Ultrasound (MSKUS):HODS places strong emphasis on MSK ultrasound imaging as a defining capability for the future of musculoskeletal primary care. The statement highlights AAMU (American Academy of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound) and its structured training pathways—Fellowship, Diplomate, and Certificate—designed to enhance real-time assessment, accelerate clinical decision-making, and strengthen patient education through immediate visual feedback. The statement also notes that AAMU’s Fellowship is POCUS-approved, supporting high standards for education and competency-based progression.Two Complementary Missions: Broad Training and Real-World ImplementationThe statement outlines two complementary missions needed to advance the profession at scale:1. Implementation support for private practice owners to build diagnostic testing services alongside therapy care models—integrating operations, compliance, workflow, and patient access.2. Advanced clinical training accessible to clinicians across settings, so diagnostic competency is not limited by geography, employment model, or practice ownership.HODS’ position statement notes that the profession advances fastest when training is broadly accessible and implementation is operationally supported.Payment Equity and System ValueThe position statement also addresses sustainability realities facing outpatient practice, calling for more equitable payment aligned with expanded responsibility in primary care and diagnostic-enabled decision-making. It further notes that earlier detection and faster diagnostic clarity can reduce delays, inefficient episodes of care, unnecessary referrals, avoidable imaging utilization, and preventable disability and chronicity—supporting both improved outcomes and more responsible system-level cost utilization.Key Themes in the Position Statement• First-contact Primary Care PT is a responsibility requiring elevated clinical reasoning and standardized pathways• Point-of-care diagnostics should expand through competency-based education, mentorship, and quality assurance• EMG/NCS and MSK ultrasound are positioned as high-value tools that increase diagnostic clarity and clinical precision• Profession-wide advancement requires both clinical training access and real-world implementation support• Long-term sustainability depends on payment equity aligned with responsibility and measurable valueThe full position statement is available through Hands-On Diagnostics communications channels.

