Fiber Optics Market 2026 driving high-speed data infrastructure

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Optics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Optics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fiber optics market is dominated by a mix of global telecommunications equipment manufacturers and specialized optical component and fiber connectivity technology companies. Companies are focusing on high-bandwidth transmission systems, advanced fiber cable designs, low-loss connectivity solutions, and scalable network infrastructure to strengthen market presence and support the rapid expansion of high-speed data networks. Emphasis on network reliability, signal integrity, energy efficiency, and compliance with international communication standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital connectivity and telecommunications ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Fiber Optics Market?

• According to our research, Corning Incorporated led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The optical communications division of the company, which is directly involved in the fiber optics market, provides a wide range of optical fibers, fiber optic cables, connectivity solutions, and network infrastructure components that support high-speed data transmission, telecommunications networks, broadband expansion, and advanced digital communication environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fiber Optics Market?

Major companies operating in the fiber optics market are Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Nexans S.A, FiberHome Technologies Group, Sterlite Technologies Limited, RS Components Pte Ltd., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Infinera Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Glenair Inc., 3M Company, Newport Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Broadcom Inc., Hirose Electric Co Ltd, Finolex Cables Limited, Molex LLC, Viavi Solutions Inc, Fiberoptics Technology Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Ratioplast Electronics H. Wiedemann GmbH, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), Fibertronics Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Fiber Optics Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent performance and quality standards, compliance with global telecommunications and data transmission regulations, precision manufacturing requirements, and the need for reliability in high-speed data transmission and telecommunications network environments. Leading players such as Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Nexans S.A, FiberHome Technologies Group, Sterlite Technologies Limited, and RS Components Pte Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong technological capabilities, extensive manufacturing capacities, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in optical fiber and connectivity solutions. As demand for high-speed broadband connectivity, 5G network deployment, data center expansion, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Corning Incorporated (2%)

o Prysmian S.p.A (2%)

o Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (2%)

o Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (2%)

o Fujikura Ltd. (2%)

o Amphenol Corporation (2%)

o Nexans S.A (2%)

o FiberHome Technologies Group (2%)

o Sterlite Technologies Limited (2%)

o RS Components Pte Ltd. (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Fiber Optics Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the fiber optics market include Corning Incorporated, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Solvay S.A., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Covestro AG, 3M Company, Toray Industries, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., Huntsman Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Fiber Optics Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the fiber optics market include Anixter International Inc., Graybar Electric Company, Wesco International Inc., Sonepar S.A., Rexel S.A., Avnet, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., TTI, Inc., Richardson Electronics Ltd., ScanSource, Inc., RS Group plc, Farnell Global, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Future Electronics Inc., CDW Corporation, Newark Electronics, TME Electronic Components, Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Heilind Electronics, Inc., Powell Electronics, Inc., Master Electronics, Inc., PEI-Genesis.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Fiber Optics Market?

• Major end users in the fiber optics market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Corporation, China Mobile Limited, Vodafone Group Plc, Telefónica S.A., Orange S.A., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc., British Telecommunications Plc, Telstra Corporation Limited, SK Telecom Co., Ltd., KDDI Corporation, Telenor Group, América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V., Rogers Communications Inc., Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., Telecom Italia S.p.A., MTN Group Limited, Etisalat Group, Singtel Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-density rollable-ribbon fiber optic cables are transforming the fiber optics market by enabling scalable network expansion, simplifying field installation, and maximizing efficient conduit space utilization in modern communication infrastructures.

• Example: In February 2025, OFS launched the accuroll DC TL rollable ribbon cable, a high-density fiber solution.

• Its enhanced bend performance, flexible ribbon design, and easy handling improve deployment efficiency, reduce labor time, and support rapid, high-capacity fiber network expansion.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Next-Generation Optical Chipsets Enhancing High-Capacity Network Performance

• Leveraging Ultra-Low Loss Submarine Fibers Improving Long-Distance Connectivity

• Expanding Hyperscale Data Center Partnerships Enhancing Optical Interconnect Demand

• Integrating Advanced Optical Technologies Strengthening Speed And Scalability In Fiber Networks

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