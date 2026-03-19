Kauaʻi Park – Closure

Posted on Mar 19, 2026 in Park Closure [KAUAʻI] UPDATE 3/18/26 – The Kalalau trail will be open tomorrow morning, 3-19-26. A 4 man crew checked the trail from Hanakoa to Kalalau. The trail did not get as much damage as anticipated with the recent storm. State Parks crew dug out the normal areas and deemed the trail to be in normal Kalalau trail conditions. 2 Docare officers accompanied State Parks crew and cited 10 individuals for being in a closed Area. None had valid permits.

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