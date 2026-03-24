3/23/26 – CLOSURE OF NORTHWEST OʻAHU PUBLIC ACCESS ROADS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

CLOSURE OF NORTHWEST OʻAHU PUBLIC ACCESS ROADS

Vehicular Access Denied Due to Storm Damage and Security Concerns

HONOLULU – Access roads to Mokulēʻia Forest Reserve, Kuaokalā Forest Reserve and Kuaokalā Game Management Area in northwest Oʻahu are closed until further notice.

On the Mokulēʻia side of the Waiʻanae mountains, Mokulēʻia Access Road is closed due to significant impacts caused by heavy rainfall. Crews with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) are assessing damage for repairs. The Mokulēʻia Forest Reserve, Kuaokalā Forest Reserve, Kuaokalā Game Management Area, and Pahole Natural Area Reserve remain open and accessible to foot and bicycle traffic only, via the Keālia Trail.

On the Keawaʻula (Yokohama Bay) side of the mountains, the Satellite Tracking Station Road has been temporarily closed by the U.S. Space Force due to security concerns. Vehicular access is denied and day-use hiking permits are suspended until at least March 29, when security concerns will be reassessed by the U.S. Space Force.

For more information, contact DOFAW’s Oʻahu Branch staff at 808-973-9781. Updates will also be provided on the OuterSpatial app and hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy DLNR)

Photographs: Mokuēʻia Access Road damage (March 2026):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yq4djhk7ooezjhvhuhg7p/AP4hWgTss3mY1npMZkMX4ds?rlkey=0ebl4znqf090h7hypg5n46tdt&st=2zssjv61&dl=0

OuterSpatial website:

https://www.outerspatial.com/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]