3/24/26 – APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN SOON

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

Mouflon sheep

APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN SOON

HONOLULU — Applications for the 2026 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will open on Monday, March 30, 2026. You can submit your application online by clicking on “Apply for Hunts” and choosing the 2026 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

The Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season will feature four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four may be subject to a lottery drawing, depending on the number of applicants and available slots.

Standby hunting opportunities may be available for any hunt, depending on the application level. If application levels are higher or lower than expected for the archery or general rifle season, one or more weekends might be added or removed.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Additional hunt details are available at:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2026/03/2026-Mouflon-Public-Notice-Official.pdf

or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at the following telephone numbers:

O‘ahu: 808-587-0166 Maui: 808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 808-974-4221 (Hilo) Moloka‘i: 808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433 Lāna‘i: 808-565-7916

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]