Maniana Introduces Vertical-First AI Platform, Redefining the No-Code App Builder Market

A hybrid AI platform combining flexibility and ready-to-use frameworks, enabling faster app creation and better results without complexity.

Maniana isn’t just about building apps, it’s about delivering outcomes. We combine AI flexibility with proven frameworks to help users move from idea to execution in minutes” — C.E.O Noam Barnea

KIRYAT ONO, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By shifting away from traditional “build anything” platforms, Maniana focuses on domain-specific solutions that deliver faster results and measurable outcomes.A New Approach to No-Code AI DevelopmentUnlike conventional no-code and AI builders that rely on blank canvases and complex customization, Maniana structures its platform around dedicated verticals such as Funnels, Onboarding, and Email Marketing. Each vertical is a fully integrated, expert-designed environment equipped with templates, workflows, and configurations tailored to specific business needs.This approach eliminates the steep learning curve often associated with general-purpose builders and enables users to launch professional-grade applications in minutes rather than weeks.Competing on Outcomes, Not FeaturesManiana’s strategy marks a shift in the competitive landscape. Instead of emphasizing flexibility alone, the platform prioritizes results helping users achieve higher conversions, faster user activation, and stronger engagement with minimal setup.By embedding best-practice frameworks directly into each vertical, Maniana ensures users are not just building applications, but building solutions that perform.The Hybrid Advantage: AI + Ready-to-Use FrameworksAt the core of Maniana’s innovation is a hybrid model that combines:AI-powered flexibility: Users can create and modify applications using natural language commands, enabling rapid iteration without manual configuration.Pre-built frameworks: Each vertical includes ready-to-use templates, integrations, and domain-specific structures, allowing users to start with a proven foundation instead of a blank page.This combination provides both speed and control offering an intuitive experience for beginners while maintaining advanced capabilities for experienced users.A One-Stop Platform for Business GrowthManiana also addresses a major challenge faced by entrepreneurs and startups: tool fragmentation. Traditionally, businesses rely on multiple platforms for funnels, onboarding, email marketing, and analytics leading to increased costs and operational complexity.Maniana consolidates these essential tools into a single platform, offering:One unified system across multiple verticalsA single login, billing structure, and workflowSeamless data integration and user journeysFaster time-to-market without assembling multiple SaaS toolsThis unified approach allows businesses to focus on growth rather than infrastructure.Current Verticals AvailableManiana currently offers three core verticals:Funnels: Designed for lead generation, product launches, webinars, and e-commerce campaigns, complete with templates, tracking, and A/B testing capabilities.Onboarding: Structured user onboarding flows with guided steps, activation paths, and AI-driven customization.Email Marketing: Campaigns, sequences, and automated email flows with built-in templates and integrations.Each vertical operates within the same core platform, ensuring consistency while allowing for expansion into future domains such as quizzes, surveys, and booking systems.Driving the Future of No-Code AIWith its vertical-first architecture, Maniana delivers a unique value proposition: faster time-to-value, reduced complexity, and improved performance all within a single platform.By combining specialist outcomes with generalist flexibility, Maniana positions itself as a transformative solution in the evolving no-code AI market.

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