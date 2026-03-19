InventionHome® Inventor Creates Unique Fan that Combines Airflow Functionality with Aesthetically Pleasing Design

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lou Ann P. of Alma, AR is the creator of the Book Fan, a hybrid approach to small-scale air circulation by integrating a compact fan system within the form factor of a leatherbound book. The product is designed to address common limitations associated with conventional portable fans, including visual disruption, dust accumulation, and inefficient use of space in residential and office environments.The Book Fan incorporates a low-profile motorized fan assembly embedded within the front section of a book-like enclosure. The fan component is positioned flush with the outer cover, allowing airflow to be emitted without protruding mechanical elements. The rear portion of the enclosure contains functional book pages which can be opened to provide a stabilizing base and to modulate airflow direction and intensity. This mechanical interaction between the hinged “book” structure and the airflow system introduces a passive control method that does not rely solely on electronic interfaces.Traditional fans like desktop and box-style units often feature exposed blades, visible wiring, and utilitarian housings that may conflict with interior design aesthetics. Additionally, open-blade configurations tend to accumulate dust over time, which can negatively affect air quality and increase maintenance requirements. The Book Fan’s enclosed design reduces direct exposure of internal components while maintaining effective airflow.The device is powered by an internal rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for continuous external power connections and reducing cable-related clutter. Its compact and portable construction enables placement on shelves, desks, or bedside surfaces without requiring dedicated floor space. The use of a hinged structure to influence airflow output provides a simple, durable, and intuitive control mechanism.Key features and benefits include:• Concealed Fan Integration: The fan and motor assembly are embedded within a book-style enclosure to minimize visual disruption and maintain compatibility with interior décor.• Dual-Function Form Factor: Serves simultaneously as a decorative object and a functional cooling device.• Adjustable Airflow via Mechanical Design: Airflow intensity and direction are influenced by the angle at which the book is opened.• Compact and Space-Efficient Design: Designed for use in small or organized spaces such as desks, shelves, and bedside tables without requiring additional floor area.Through its enclosed structure, mechanical airflow modulation, and decorative exterior, the Book Fan addresses common user concerns related to aesthetics, maintenance, and spatial efficiency in conventional fan products.Lou Ann filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Book Fan product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Book Fan can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.