Budget Protects a Growing, Resilient Agriculture Sector

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget includes a strong commitment to agriculture with a $662.7 million investment, an increase of $37.4 million or six per cent over 2025-26.

"This budget protects farmers, ranchers and our agriculture industry in the face of market volatility and weather-related challenges," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "By supporting innovation, investing in emerging technologies, strengthening market access and fully funding our suite of business risk management programs, we are helping producers stay competitive and ready for the future."

A continued $89.4 million investment, through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports strategic programs to strengthen the agri-food sector and maintain Saskatchewan's position as a leading agri-food exporter with a growing value-added sector.

A $524.3 million investment, an increase of 8.4 per cent over 2025-26, builds sector resilience through a strong suite of business risk management programs including Crop Insurance and AgriStability. This increased funding ensures Saskatchewan producers can access reliable coverage and responsive service delivery that meets the needs of their operations.

Over the past five years, Saskatchewan has invested $178.6 million in agricultural science and research, including core funding for Saskatchewan's world-class research institutions and research and demonstration farms. Research remains a priority, with $37 million budgeted for agriculture research to develop new technologies and conduct state-of-the-art research in Saskatchewan. This funding supports:

Key personnel at Saskatchewan crop and livestock research facilities;

Research chairs to advance strategic priorities and train the next generation of producers, agronomists and scientists; and

Research projects that demonstrate innovative technologies to producers and agronomists at the local level.

This budget fully funds animal welfare enforcement for livestock and companion animals in Saskatchewan through the newly formed Saskatchewan Animal Enforcement Agency.

Through an investment of $200,000, expanded mental health services will be available to Saskatchewan agriculture workers and their families. As of April 1, 2026, the Farm Stress Line will merge with the National Farmer Crisis Line to provide free, confidential mental health support and additional access to follow up counselling by registered mental health clinicians with agricultural backgrounds.

"This budget keeps the agriculture sector on track to meet 2030 growth plan targets while ensuring producers have stable, reliable programs," Marit said. “These strategic investments support livestock and crop production and protect our growing agricultural sector.”

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