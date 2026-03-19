2026-27 Provincial Budget: Protecting Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The 2026-27 Budget will protect Saskatchewan people through lower taxes, improved access to health care, safer communities and infrastructure investments to maintain a strong and growing economy.

"Saskatchewan's diverse economy and growing export markets mean we are better positioned than most provinces to get through the current economic turmoil caused by tariffs and global conflicts," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Jim Reiter said. "Still, Saskatchewan is not immune and these events have had an impact on our economy and provincial finances.

"We had a choice: cut services, raise taxes or protect Saskatchewan. We chose to protect Saskatchewan."

Reiter said the top two concerns the government has heard from Saskatchewan people are affordability and access to health care.

"This budget addresses both by lowering taxes for everyone to make life more affordable and by investing to ensure everyone can get the right care in the right place at the right time through our Patients First Health Care Plan," Reiter said.

The 2026-27 Budget projects $21.4 billion in revenue compared to $22.2 billion in total expense, resulting in a deficit of $819 million.

Affordability

The 2026-27 Budget protects Saskatchewan residents with more than $2.5 billion in annual affordability measures. These measures continue to ensure Saskatchewan remains the most affordable place in Canada to live, work, raise a family and start a business.

The budget builds on the commitments made in The Saskatchewan Affordability Act by implementing the second year of the government's four-year plan to lower provincial income taxes. The personal, spousal, equivalent-to-spouse and child tax exemptions, as well as the seniors' supplement, will increase by $500 each again this year, and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit will be increased by another five per cent, all over and above annual indexation, providing significant affordability relief for everyone in Saskatchewan.

Tax cuts combined with indexation are providing approximately $200 million in tax savings this year, meaning a family of four pays no provincial income tax on their first $65,000 of income, the highest threshold in all of Canada.

“Today, a family of four earning $100,000 is paying $4,484 less in personal income tax than they would have when our government was first elected in 2007,” Reiter said. "These are not one-time savings, these significant tax reductions save Saskatchewan individuals and families thousands of dollars a year, year-after-year."

Protecting a Strong Economy

The 2026-27 Budget protects Saskatchewan's economy through investments in developing the province's workforce to ensure workers have the skills and training they need to support a growing economy. Saskatchewan has the strongest rate of full-time job growth along with the lowest unemployment rate in Canada, and this budget provides supports for training and career development programs.

This budget provides ongoing support for Saskatchewan businesses by maintaining the small business tax rate permanently at one per cent, saving them $50 million annually in taxes that can be reinvested in the economy. Saskatchewan's stable business climate positions the province well to attract new investments. Currently there are 60 large-scale projects in planning or underway, which means more jobs, a broader tax base and a more diverse economy.

The 2026-27 Budget continues to invest in much needed infrastructure to support our growing province. Over the next four years, the government will invest $17.5 billion in capital projects around the province. This includes improvements to health facilities, schools, municipal infrastructure, highways and roads, provincial parks and many others.

Saskatchewan's Crown sector will also see the largest multi-year commitment in the sector's history. This will ensure Saskatchewan residents receive reliable, quality services while supporting economic development in the province.

Protecting Health Care

The 2026-27 Budget protects health care services by investing in the new Patients First Health Care Plan to ensure everyone has access to the right care in the right place at the right time.

Key commitments in the plan include increasing the number and expanding the scope of practice for all health care professionals, expanding access to primary care, increasing the number of and access to Urgent Care Centres throughout the province, continuing to recruit, train and increase the number of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners, and expansion of diagnostic services like MRI, CT and PET-CT scans.

The 2026-27 Budget provides record funding of $8.5 billion, an increase of $393 million, or nearly five per cent for health care in Saskatchewan.

The budget also protects those facing mental health and addictions challenges by expanding access to mental health and addictions services. This budget will invest in opening approximately 200 more addictions treatment spaces, fulfilling the government's commitment to create 500 new spaces. It also provides funding for a new youth detox site, supports individuals in their recovery journey, and aims to make the system easier to access so patients and families can receive the help they need.

Protecting Communities

The 2026-27 Budget protects Saskatchewan communities by enhancing law enforcement in the province. Investments include funding for the Municipal Police Grant Program, an increase of $50 million for Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) operations and First Nations policing, and the introduction of the new Small Town and Rural Policing Grant Program. Additional funding will go to the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, which became operational in spring 2025, and for an increase in workforce capacity for the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol.

The government will continue to increase funding to cities, towns, villages and rural municipalities by increasing Municipal Revenue Sharing. The 2026-27 Budget delivers another record amount for Municipal Revenue Sharing at nearly $400 million, up 8.5 per cent from last year and up 208 per cent since 2007.

"Our government recognizes the risks volunteer firefighters, emergency services personnel and rescue teams face to protect Saskatchewan people," Reiter said. "That is why we are doubling the Volunteer First Responders' Tax Credit from $3,000 to $6,000."

Protecting Vulnerable People

The 2026-27 Budget protects vulnerable residents with predictable multi-year funding to municipalities for the Provincial Approach to Homelessness to create up to 40 new shelter spaces, up to 60 new supportive housing spaces and adds more trusteeship services to support individuals in transitioning to supportive housing.

The budget also delivers more funding for Saskatchewan Income Support clients by adding a $1,000 one-time per household utility arrears repayable benefit to ensure clients can remain successfully housed.

In addition, Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) residential support benefits will increase 10 per cent each year for the next three years.

More funding will be provided for individuals experiencing interpersonal violence through programs and services that enhance victim services, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking, and improve access to legal and court-based resources.

Community-based organizations who partner with government to provide important services will receive a funding increase of two per cent this year.

Protecting Education

The 2026-27 Budget protects education and ensures students in Saskatchewan are getting their best start with an investment of $2.5 billion in school operating funding for the 2026-27 school year, an increase of $62 million.

Increased funding for 50 specialized support classrooms across the province will bring the total up to 108. The specialized support classroom model provides targeted assistance to help students in building stronger self-regulation skills, so they are better able to focus and participate, enhancing educator capacity to better support all students in the classroom.

New capital investments for 2026-27 include:

A new joint-use middle/high school in Martensville-Warman;

A new school in Shellbrook; and

A major renovation of Esterhazy High School.

The renewal of the child care agreement with the Government of Canada provides continuity for child care operators and supports Saskatchewan families in accessing affordable, high-quality early learning and child care.

A new multi-year post-secondary funding agreement will provide stability and predictability for post-secondary institutions. This agreement provides post-secondary institutions three per cent increases to operating funding each year over four years, which means stable funding that supports student success.

The agreement also protects students by limiting annual tuition increases to a range of zero to three per cent.

Protecting Saskatchewan's Strong Financial Position

Saskatchewan continues to have among the strongest provincial finances in Canada and this budget ensures that will continue.

"When you look at other provincial budgets across the country this year, it is clear Saskatchewan has one of the strongest financial positions," Reiter said. "Saskatchewan has the second-lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in Canada and by far the lowest deficit relative to the size of the economy of any provincial budget released to date.

"While this budget protects Saskatchewan with lower taxes and important investments in vital services, we are also managing our finances carefully and continuing to reduce costs where possible."

As retirements and voluntary departures occur within ministries and Crown Corporations, government will manage the size of its workforce and reduce expenses without eliminating any filled positions and without compromising frontline service by carefully reviewing each vacancy to determine whether it must be filled. By focusing on operational efficiencies rather than job cuts, expenses will be reduced while maintaining the high-quality service Saskatchewan people expect.

The 2026-27 Budget protects Saskatchewan by maintaining a strong economy, controlling spending, continuing to lower taxes and delivering important services in a sustainable manner.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Finance

Regina

Phone: 306-787-6627

Email: financecommunicationsfi@gov.sk.ca