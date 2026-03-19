Innovation Saskatchewan Delivers on Research Strategy Commitments in 2026-27 Budget

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is advancing Saskatchewan's Research Strategy through targeted innovation investments that strengthen long-term competitiveness to support and protect a resilient provincial economy.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget advances the rollout of the expanded Innovation & Science Fund (ISF) and continues support for Saskatchewan's world-class research institutes.

These strategic investments deliver on key commitments in Saskatchewan's Research Strategy, accelerating real-world solutions that benefit Saskatchewan people.

"Saskatchewan's innovation ecosystem is one of our province's greatest strengths," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By investing in programs and facilities that turn Saskatchewan ideas into practical solutions, we are strengthening our economy, creating safer and healthier communities and ensuring long-term competitiveness for decades to come."

Announced as part of Saskatchewan's Research Strategy, Innovation Saskatchewan is enhancing two core programs:

Innovation & Science Fund (ISF): Continuing rollout of the $5.2 million annual program in 2026-27, with four program streams opening this April.

Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive (STSI): Expanding eligibility to include life sciences companies, broadening opportunities for innovation-driven growth.

The 2026-27 Budget also confirms an investment of $3 million in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) as it becomes Canada's Centre for Pandemic Research. The funding supports facility upgrades that enable VIDO to advance vaccines developed in the lab into early production needed for vaccine trials, strengthening national preparedness and elevating Saskatchewan's role in global health security.

This investment builds on nearly $4.15 million in operational support for VIDO in this year's budget and complements Innovation Saskatchewan's renewed operating commitments for five other research institutes: Canadian Light Source ($4.1 million), International Minerals Innovation Institute ($256,000), PTRC Sustainable Energy ($1.675 million), Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation ($4.85 million) and the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation ($2.5 million).

"These investments reinforce Saskatchewan's leadership in turning world class research into real world impact," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "By strengthening core programs and supporting our research institutes, we are driving solutions that grow the economy, protect our communities and position Saskatchewan as a global leader in innovation."

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