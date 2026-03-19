Styx Intelligence Launches First Cybersecurity Technology to Detect and Stop Disinformation

Styx Intelligence's Disinformation Security Technology Styx Intelligence logo

As cyber attacks shift from hacking systems to manipulating humans, Styx Intelligence helps protect brands, executives, and customers from disinformation

The most dangerous attacks today don’t target infrastructure — they target belief.” — Karim Ladha, CEO, Styx Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Styx Intelligence, a leading global SaaS cybersecurity organization, today announced the launch of Disinformation Security, a new module within its unified External Digital & Cyber Risk Protection platform. This technology enables enterprises to continuously monitor, assess, and react to disinformation campaigns targeting their brand, executives, and customers.

Disinformation has emerged as one of the most consequential and least-addressed risks in enterprise cybersecurity, with the 2026 World Economic Forum ranking it among the top short-term global technological risks.

“The most dangerous attacks today don’t target infrastructure — they target belief,” said Karim Ladha, CEO of Styx Intelligence. “They spread faster than organizations can respond and create real-world consequences in hours. Every company is now exposed. Being the first to market with Disinformation Security, we’re giving teams the ability to detect and act before those narratives take hold.”

The Growing Risk of Disinformation

Disinformation campaigns follow a predictable pattern: a false narrative is seeded, amplified by coordinated accounts or bots, and quickly believed — often within a 12-24 hour window. What starts as a single post can rapidly escalate into widespread confusion, reputational damage, or financial loss.

Examples include:

- Election-related campaigns where false candidate information or misleading voting guidance is spread to create confusion

- Targeted efforts to discredit brands, products, or services, often driven by coordinated or ideologically motivated actors

Until now, organizations have had limited abilities to identify and address threats that originate entirely outside their perimeter.

A New Layer of Cybersecurity: Catching Disinformation Early

Disinformation Security brings a threat intelligence framework to monitoring public channels — making Styx Intelligence the first cybersecurity platform to treat disinformation as a measurable, actionable risk.

The module integrates directly into the StyxView platform, further enhancing Styx Intelligence’s “External Digital & Cyber Risk Protection” solution that includes brand protection, executive protection, third party risk, dark web monitoring, and attack surface management.

It mitigates threats early by:

- Identifying abnormal activity through a dynamic Disinformation Risk Score

- Tracking how narratives spread and evolve across channels

- Detecting coordinated activity, including bot networks and amplification patterns

- Providing clear evidence to help teams assess risk and respond quickly

When threats are identified, Styx Intelligence enables rapid response by alerting internal teams and initiating automated takedown workflows, accelerating what is typically a slow, manual process.

“Disinformation is not only a reputation issue,” said Santosh Nair, CTO of Styx Intelligence. “When attackers impersonate people and misuse a brand’s identity, they can redirect customers to the wrong place, trigger scams, and create confusion inside the company. Teams need visibility early, with proof, so they can act with confidence.”

Trusted across all major global market sectors including government, finance, retail, health and technology, Styx Intelligence helps teams detect, prioritize, and remediate external digital threats before they escalate.

About Styx Intelligence

Styx Intelligence is a leading global SaaS-based cybersecurity organization, offering a unified, AI-driven External Digital & Cyber Risk Protection platform that protects an organization's brand, people, and external digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Built on a proprietary framework, Styx Intelligence provides the ability to monitor, detect, and act on brand and executive impersonations, phishing attacks, disinformation campaigns, data leakage, and third-party risks across the open web, social media, and the dark web.

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