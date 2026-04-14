Brad Ball Joins Styx Intelligence as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Global Cybersecurity Footprint

Brad Ball, CRO of Styx Intelligence

Industry veteran with 25+ years in cybersecurity joins to accelerate revenue, expand global market presence, and position company for next phase of growth.

Styx Intelligence has reached an inflection point where the opportunity in front of us demands the right leadership to take our go-to-market strategy and customer experience to the next level.” — Karim Ladha, CEO, Styx Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Styx Intelligence, a leading global SaaS cybersecurity organization, today announced the appointment of Brad Ball as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), charged with driving the full revenue lifecycle and accelerating the company's global expansion. As demand for external digital risk protection accelerates, Styx Intelligence's AI-driven platform — protecting organizations from brand impersonation, phishing, disinformation, and dark web threats — has seen impressive momentum, consistently doubling annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-over-year.

“Styx Intelligence has reached an inflection point where the opportunity in front of us demands the right leadership to take our go-to-market strategy and customer experience to the next level," said Karim Ladha, CEO of Styx Intelligence. "Brad brings the rare combination of deep cybersecurity expertise, a proven track record of building and scaling global revenue engines from the ground up, and the character that builds high-performing, values-driven teams.”

Driving Styx Intelligence's Next Phase of Growth

In his role as CRO, Ball will oversee all revenue-generating functions, executing a scalable go-to-market strategy and driving adoption of its technology across all major geographical regions. Ball will lead talent acquisition and team-building efforts across key growth regions, with immediate focus on:

- Sales: Expanding regional sales teams across North America, LATAM, and Europe

- Customer Success: Establishing a best-in-class global Customer Success program to drive retention and account expansion

- Marketing: Accelerating demand generation and elevating Styx Intelligence as a recognized global brand

- Partnerships: Aligning with key strategic partners — with particular emphasis on MSSPs — to ensure continued adoption and expansion of Styx's technology worldwide

"When I look at what Styx has built, I see a company solving a real and urgent problem that organizations genuinely didn't have the platform or visibility to address before," said Brad Ball, CRO of Styx Intelligence. "Combine a world-class team and a culture grounded in trust and shared purpose with revenue momentum that speaks for itself — I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help drive this next chapter."

A Seasoned Cybersecurity Revenue Leader

Ball brings more than 25 years of experience leading global sales, go-to-market strategy, and channel development in cybersecurity and cyber resilience. Most recently, he spent seven years at BackBox Software, where he helped scale the bootstrapped company from $2 million in initial annual revenue to a $32 million exit, driving triple-digit ARR growth year-over-year through a successful 2021 Series A funding round. Prior to BackBox, Ball held leadership roles at FireMon, Check Point Software, and Nokia Security, and was Executive Vice President of Vcura Incorporated, a cybersecurity services company that grew revenue 300% in three years.

His connection to the Styx Intelligence founding team spans more than two decades, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape. For Ball, that foundation is inseparable from how he leads.

"The best revenue organizations are built on the same things great relationships are — trust, empathy, and a shared sense of purpose," said Ball. "That's what drew me to Styx, and that's the culture we're here to build."

About Styx Intelligence

Styx Intelligence is a leading global SaaS-based cybersecurity organization, offering a unified, AI-driven External Digital & Cyber Risk Protection platform that protects an organization's brand, people, and external digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Built on a proprietary framework, Styx Intelligence provides the ability to monitor, detect, and act on brand and executive impersonations, phishing attacks, disinformation campaigns, data leakage, and third-party risks across the open web, social media, and the dark web.

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