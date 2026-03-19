Texbase Announces the Release of Solution for CPSC eFiling

New Texbase functionality connects testing and compliance data, certificates, and CPSC submissions into a single workflow.

eFiling works when data is structured, connected, and ready. Texbase helps teams move from fragmented tools to a reliable, repeatable compliance workflow.” — Joe Walkuski

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texbase, Inc., a leading cloud-based platform that connects brands and retailers to their supply chain partners and independent testing labs, today announced the release of Texbase for eFiling, a new capability designed to help brands prepare and submit certified product data directly to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Product Registry.

As regulatory requirements continue to expand and product compliance becomes more data-driven, brands and retailers are under increasing pressure to ensure their compliance data is accurate, complete, and available for Customs and Border Protection at the moment products move through Customs. Texbase for eFiling addresses this challenge by connecting the entire supply chain to digitally collect test data and streamline eFiling into a single, efficient, structured workflow.

With Texbase for eFiling, brands automatically generate certificates from the data collected from their supply chain and submit those filings directly to the CPSC Product Registry without re-entering information into separate systems. This approach reduces manual effort, lowers the risk of data errors, and helps teams stay prepared for audits, inspections, and Customs review.

"eFiling is not just about sending data to the CPSC. It’s about digital tools and efficient workflows delivering the right data, in the right structure, at the right time," said Joe Walkuski, Founder and CPO. "By building eFiling directly into the Texbase platform, we’re helping the industry create a more reliable, repeatable compliance process that eliminates disconnected tools, data silos, PDF test reports, and spreadsheets."

Texbase for eFiling is designed to support real-world compliance workflows, including multi-lab testing scenarios, versioned certificates, and ongoing updates as regulations change. By keeping compliance data, certificates, and filings connected, brands gain a clearer view of their compliance workflow, reduce operational friction across teams while reducing the risk of detained products.

About Texbase

Founded in 2002, Texbase is a leading cloud-based platform that enables consumer brands to easily collect and manage product compliance, traceability, and sustainability data. Top brands, such as Amazon, Under Armour, Carhartt, and Bauer, rely on Texbase for supply chain data management, sustainable material sourcing, compliance and certification management, materials performance testing, and more.

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