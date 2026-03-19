BioTissue Named to Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

BioTissue, the pioneer of cryopreserved human birth tissue products, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioTissue, the pioneer of cryopreserved human birth tissue products and the leader in regenerative therapies for ocular surface disease, recently announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Workfor the third consecutive year. The award is earned based on current employee feedback gathered through independent evaluations and highlights companies excelling in workplace culture.“It’s an honor to receive this recognition again, and we never take this distinction for granted,” said Ted Davis, President & CEO of BioTissue. “This recognition reflects the incredible people who make up our team. Their dedication to one another, to our customers, our donors, and to the patients we ultimately serve is what makes BioTissue such a rewarding place to work.”The latest Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey shows 87% of BioTissue employees report the company is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.1 In addition, 93% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome, and 94% said they feel fellow employees celebrate special events together. In the open-ended answers, the words “people”, “culture”, and “team” came up consistently in the responses, underscoring the sense of connection and belonging that helped earn the company this recognition for the fourth time.Being named a Great Place to Work Certified™ company offers BioTissue research-backed validation for cultivating an exceptional employee experience. This recognition supports the foundation for achieving our vision of unlocking the full potential of regenerative therapy.For career opportunities, visit https://biotissue.com/about-us/careers/ # # #About BioTissue Holdings, Inc.BioTissueis an emerging biotechnology company and leader in harnessing the unique properties of human birth tissue to facilitate regenerative healing, specializing in acute and chronic ocular surface conditions. BioTissue’s portfolio of cryopreserved amniotic membrane products are processed using its proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation technology, designed to retain the tissue’s structural and functional integrity. The company continues to break new ground with Investigational New Drug (IND) applications as the company pursues Biologic License Applications (BLAs) for products to treat patients’ unmet clinical needs. BioTissue is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with solutions to deliver optimal patient outcomes by fostering innovation through evidence-based science. Since its inception, clinicians have performed over 1.2 million human procedures with its products and published over 440 peer-reviewed publications supporting BioTissue’s platform technology. Learn more at www.biotissue.com/ 1. Source: Working at BioTissue,Inc. | Great Place To Work- Date of Retrieval Feb. 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.