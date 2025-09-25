BioTissue® Named to Great Place to Work® and 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma™ for Second Year in a Row

BioTissue® Named to Great Place to Work® and 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma™

Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Culture, Employee Satisfaction, and Commitment to Patient Impact

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioTissue , a pioneer and leader in regenerative healing, using cryopreserved human birth tissue products to help address a wide variety of conditions throughout the body, specializing in ocular surface disease, neurotrophic keratitis, and non-healing corneal defects, has ranked #23 on Great Place To Work and Fortune Magazine’s 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma List . This is the second year in a row BioTissue has received this recognition, which is awarded based on employee feedback gathered through independent evaluations and highlights companies excelling in workplace culture.“To once again be recognized on this list is an incredible achievement and shows the pride our employees continue to have in our work culture,” said BioTissue CEO Ted Davis. “Our employees are the heart of everything we do, and the impact we make for patients wouldn’t be possible without their culture, teamwork, and care.”The Trust Index™ Employee Survey from Great Place to Work shows 87% of BioTissue employees reported the company as a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company. In open-ended comments, words like “people,” “culture,” and “unique” were most frequently mentioned when employees were asked why they enjoy working at BioTissue. In addition, 92% of employees said they are proud to tell others where they work, and 93% said that when they look at what the team accomplishes together, they feel a sense of pride.1Being named both a Great Place to Work Certified™ company and a Fortune Best Workplace in BioPharma offers BioTissue research-backed validation for cultivating an exceptional employee experience. This recognition supports the foundation for achieving our vision of unlocking the full potential of regenerative therapy.For career opportunities, visit https://biotissue.com/about-us/careers/ # # #About BioTissue Holdings Inc.BioTissueis an emerging biotechnology company and leader in harnessing the unique power of human birth tissue to support regenerative healing across a wide variety of conditions throughout the body, specializing in ocular surface disease, neurotrophic keratitis, and non-healing corneal defects. BioTissue’s portfolio of Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) products use its proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation technology, designed to retain the tissue's structural and functional integrity. The company continues to break new ground with multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical trials as the company pursues Biologic License Applications (BLAs) for products to treat patients' unmet clinical needs. BioTissue is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with solutions to deliver optimal patient outcomes by fostering innovation through evidence-based science. Since its inception, clinicians have performed over 1 million human implants with its products and published 420 peer-reviewed studies supporting BioTissue's platform technology. Learn more at biotissue.com.1 Source: Working at BioTissue,Inc. | Great Place To Work- Date of Retrieval Sept. 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

