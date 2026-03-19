GT Clocks Bridges The Digital Divide For Deskless Workers
GT Clocks, a leader in workforce management hardware, today introduced GT Time for Workday
More Than Just a Punch
GT Time is designed to support a more holistic ‘employee-first’ workforce strategy. By using a secure, cloud-based middleware, the solution extends Workday intelligence and real-time capabilities to the physical device.
"The market is moving away from basic time capture toward cohesive workforce connectivity," said Ben Lagden, VP Commercial at GT Clocks. "Our goal with GT Time is to extend that digital investment to the physical edge. Whether an employee is on a loading dock or in a hospital wing, we provide a purpose-built touchpoint that keeps them connected to their schedules and timecard data in real-time, right where they work."
Delivering the Workday Experience at the Frontline
GT Time integrates with Workday APIs to deliver a high-fidelity user experience at the point of capture. Key capabilities include:
Self-Service Visibility: Employees can view their timecards, approve hours, and check vacation accrual balances directly on the clock screen, reducing the administrative burden on HR.
Seamless Labor Transfers: Workers moving between departments or cost centers can select the correct labor codes instantly at the clock, ensuring accurate job costing from the moment the shift starts.
Proactive Compliance: By syncing schedule data to the device, organizations can enforce shift restrictions physically - preventing early clock-ins and automating meal break attestations to support labor law compliance.
A Solution Integrated with Workday
As GT Time enters full market rollout, GT Clocks has achieved Workday Design Approved status - a distinction confirming that the product's architecture was reviewed and validated by Workday experts throughout its development lifecycle.
"We partnered closely with Workday throughout development to ensure GT Time fits seamlessly into the Workday environment. said Ben. "Earning a Design Approved Badge ahead of launch means our customers can move fast with confidence, knowing the solution has already been thoroughly reviewed and validated."
More information on GT Clock’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.
Miss Emma Dobson
Grosvenor Technology
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