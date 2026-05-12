GT Clocks Appoints Stephen Sardi as Vice President, Customer Success

Colin Leatherbarrow (President, GT Clocks) with Stephen Sardi (VP Customer Success, GT Clocks)

GT Clocks appoints Stephen Sardi as VP, Customer Success, a new role focused on post-sale support and implementation

As a major timeclock supplier with a long history and broad partner base, GT Clocks has earned a reputation for reliability and support that are industry-leading and comprehensive.” — Stephen Sardi

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GT Clocks , a leading provider of timeclocks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Sardi to the newly created role of Vice President, Customer Success.The appointment reflects a deliberate investment in the company's ability to deliver exceptional service as it enters a period of significant commercial growth, expanding its direct-to-enterprise offering in North America and deepening integrations with leading HCM platforms, including Workday A Career Built on Enabling ScaleStephen brings over two decades of experience working with organisations that deliver large-scale technology solutions to complex, distributed customer bases. Throughout his career, he has specialised in building the operational and relational infrastructure that allows growing businesses to maintain - and consistently improve - the quality of service they provide as their portfolio expands."I am pleased to join the GT team in this essential role," said Sardi. "As a major timeclock supplier with a long history and broad partner base, GT Clocks has earned a reputation for reliability and support that are industry-leading and comprehensive. As we experience major growth, it is all the more imperative that we continue to support our current partners, while maintaining our existing high standards during new installations and onboarding new partners."Building for What's AheadIn his new role, Stephen will lead two interconnected priorities. The first is the continued growth and development of GT Clocks' customer service function, ensuring that the quality of post-sale support keeps pace with an expanding partner and customer base.The second is the creation of a dedicated implementation team: a specialist function focused on managing the onboarding and deployment process for new enterprise customers and partners, with particular emphasis on the company's growing direct-to-enterprise channel and its Workday integration programme.Both priorities reflect a broader philosophy at GT Clocks: that customer success is not a reactive function, but a strategic one, and that building the right team infrastructure now is what enables sustainable growth over the long term.A Welcome AdditionStephen's appointment follows a period of sustained momentum for GT Clocks, with increasing demand across its direct-to-end-user strategy. As the business scales both its North American and European operations, the customer success function will play a central role in ensuring that growth translates into lasting relationships, not just new ones."We're delighted to have Stephen on board, and we look forward to the contribution he'll make as we continue to grow," said Colin Leatherbarrow, President, GT Clocks.

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