OTCM Protocol to Attend Consensus Miami 2026, Applies to Join Speaker Roster
OTCM Protocol heads to Consensus Miami, May 5–7 — applying to speak on $50Billion in trapped OTC shareholder value and live tokenized securities infrastructure.
GROOVY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GROO)FAIRFILED, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol (OTC: GROO; SEC EDGAR CIK: 1499275) today announces it will attend Consensus Miami 2026 – CoinDesk’s flagship annual conference, May 5–7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center – and has formally applied to join the speaker program.
The Company will attend as the only OTC-focused tokenized securities platform building infrastructure for the market that institutional tokenization has not reached: 11,000+ U.S. companies whose shares are legally registered but practically untradeable, trapping an estimated $50 billion in shareholder value held by approximately five million American investors.
“Solana gives us the speed. Our Layer 2 gives every transaction the compliance foundation that regulated securities require. Forty-two controls, enforced at the transfer primitive, before every settlement. That is what 35 years of engineering and 20 years in OTC markets taught me to build.” — Frank Yglesias, CTO, Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol
Speaker Application – Proposed Topics
Frank Yglesias, CTO, has applied to speak on the following topics:
• SPL Token-2022 Transfer Hook architecture – enforcing OFAC, AML, KYC, and 1:1 custody attestation at the token transfer primitive in a production securities environment
• Building a Solana-native Layer 2 for regulated securities – architecture decisions, compliance-first design, and lessons from 560,000+ lines of original Rust/Anchor code in production
• The $50B OTC market problem – how 11,000+ abandoned companies and five million trapped shareholders represent the largest untouched opportunity in tokenized equity markets
At Consensus Miami, the Company will pursue issuer pipeline development, accredited investor meetings for its active Regulation D Rule 506(c) offering, Solana ecosystem partnerships, and media visibility as tokenized equity markets take shape in real time.
“Consensus is where the architects of the new capital markets go to find each other. We have something real to show: live issuers, live trading, live compliance. We belong in that room.” — Berj Abajian, CEO, Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol
The Custodial Backbone: Empire Stock Transfer
At the foundation of every ST22 Security Token is Empire Stock Transfer, Inc. (EST) – an SEC-registered transfer agent under Exchange Act Section 17A and the institutional custody layer that makes OTCM Protocol’s compliance architecture function. EST holds all underlying Series M Preferred Shares in irrevocable custody, maintains the authoritative master securityholder file, and publishes cryptographically signed attestations to the Solana blockchain approximately every 400 milliseconds – providing continuous 1:1 backing verification on every single token transfer, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Patrick Mokros, President of Empire Stock Transfer, also serves as Chief Operating Officer of OTCM Protocol – a dual role that creates the direct operational bridge between the protocol’s blockchain infrastructure and the SEC-registered custodial institution that gives its tokens real-world legal standing.
“The transfer agent is not a back-office function in this architecture. EST is the legal anchor of every token in circulation. Every ST22 that exists on Solana is backed 1:1 by a real share in our vault, verified every 400 milliseconds. That is not a promise. That is a cryptographic fact published on-chain in real time.” — Patrick Mokros, COO, OTCM Protocol · President, Empire Stock Transfer, Inc.
About Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol
Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol (OTC: GROO; CIK: 1499275) is a Wyoming corporation developing Solana-native blockchain infrastructure for the tokenization of abandoned OTC microcap equity securities. The Company was founded on a single conviction: that the estimated $50 billion in shareholder value trapped across 11,000+ illiquid OTC companies represents not a niche problem but a systemic failure of market infrastructure — one that blockchain technology, properly engineered, can permanently fix. OTCM Protocol's nine-layer stack on Solana includes CEDEX, 42 SPL Token-2022 Transfer Hook compliance controls, a Federated Liquidity Protocol with permanently locked capital, a Predictive AI Module, and Empire Stock Transfer custody integration structured under SEC Category 1 Model B and Regulation D Rule 506(c). Three beta issuers have processed more than $7 million in liquidity through the platform prior to broader launch. All offerings are limited to verified accredited investors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" ("OTCM Protocol" or the "Company"), including expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding OTCM Protocol and the OTCM Protocol platform, including expectations regarding the SEC's Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored) framework for tokenized securities, the anticipated benefits and timing of platform development and issuer onboarding, the ST22 Security Token infrastructure, the assets held by the Company, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets and tokenized securities, the planned business strategy, plans and use of proceeds, objectives of management for future operations, the upside potential and opportunity for investors, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, investor benefits, regulatory conditions, competitive position, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, and the Company's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions or beliefs about future events, results of operations or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Frank Yglesias
GROOVY COMPANY, INC.
+1 4047343277
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