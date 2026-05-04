Groovy Company, Inc. Announces Corporate Update: Platform Rebrand, Executive Transition, and Headquarters Relocation
Three-Module RWA Tokens Platform — Equities, Real Estate, and CORECM — Targets the Estimated USD 13 Trillion Real-World Asset Tokenization Market
Groovy Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GROO)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. (USOTC: GROO) today announced (i) the launch of its rebranding institutional tokenization platform, RWA Tokens (https://rwatokens.net); (ii) executive leadership transitions, including the appointment of Frank Yglesias as Interim Chief Executive Officer; and (iii) the relocation of its principal executive offices to Atlanta, Georgia.
RWA Tokens Platform Launch
RWA Tokens delivers institutional-grade tokenization on Solana Mainnet-Beta and SPL Token-2022, with regulatory enforcement at the protocol layer — not as an afterthought. The platform launches with three production modules: Equities, spanning OTC microcap, NASDAQ, AMEX, TSX, and additional global exchanges, issued as ST22 Digital Securities backed 1:1 by Common Class B shares; Real Estate, bringing direct ownership of real-property assets on-chain; and CORECM — Carbon Ore, Rare Earth, and Critical Minerals — the first tokenization rail purpose-built for the U.S. strategic minerals supply chain. The Company's strategic partnership with Empire Stock Transfer, a SEC §17A-registered transfer agent serving as qualified custodian for ST22 backing collateral, anchors the program in established federal-securities infrastructure. The launch of CEDEX trading venue in Q3 of 2026 and the anticipated launch of the GROO utility token — a Category 1 Digital Commodity under SEC Release No. 33-11412 — remain unchanged.
Executive Leadership Transition
Effective May 1, 2026, Berj Abajian has departed as CEO and director, John Morgan has departed as VP of Issuer Services; and Jeffrey D. Turner has stepped down from the Board and as CLO, with JDT Legal continuing as outside SEC counsel. Frank Yglesias, Chairman and CTO, has been appointed Interim CEO while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor with executive leadership qualities in regulated capital-markets infrastructure, fluency in current digital-asset regulation, and the vision to position the Company as a global player in the RWA tokenization industry, projected by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple at approximately USD 13 trillion in tokenizable on-chain value by 2030.
Relocation of Principal Executive Offices
Effective May 1, 2026, the Company’s principal executive offices are: 600 West Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1700, Atlanta, Georgia 30308. The Company remains domiciled in Wyoming; Wyoming continues as the governing law for all platform documents and corporate-governance instruments under W.S. § 34-29-101 et seq.
Shareholder Value and Forward Outlook
RWA tokenization sits at the intersection of public-securities infrastructure and digital-asset rails, with regulatory clarity advanced through SEC Release No. 33-11412 (March 17, 2026), the Joint Staff Statement on Tokenized Securities (January 28, 2026), and the SEC Staff Statement on Covered User Interface Providers (April 13, 2026). Independent research projects the market at approximately USD 4 trillion to USD 30 trillion by 2030, midpoint near USD 13 trillion — and the Company’s three modules address each of its largest sub-segments.
About Groovy Company
Groovy Company, Inc. operates RWA Tokens (https://rwatokens.net), an institutional-grade real-world asset tokenization platform built on Solana and SPL Token-2022. The platform serves three production lines: Equities — tokenization of OTC microcap, NASDAQ, AMEX, TSX, and global-exchange securities as ST22 Digital Securities; Real Estate — direct on-chain ownership of real-property assets; and CORECM — Carbon Ore, Rare Earth, and Critical Minerals, the first tokenization rail purpose-built for the U.S. strategic minerals supply chain. Trading executes on CEDEX with stablecoin settlement. Empire Stock Transfer serves as qualified custodian, anchoring every issuance in federal-securities infrastructure.
Forward-Looking Statements / Safe Harbor
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the RWA Tokens platform launch and adoption; the size and growth of the RWA tokenization market, including the approximately USD 13 trillion estimate; the timing and outcome of regulatory engagements with the SEC and CFTC; the pending consolidated no-action letter; the CEO search; and the Company’s ability to deliver shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially due to changes in securities, commodities, or stablecoin law; technical or security incidents affecting Solana, SPL Token-2022, or institutional custody; failure to retain qualified leadership; market acceptance of digital securities; competitive activity; and risk factors identified in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings at https://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law. No Offer or Solicitation. This release is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any tokenized-securities offering will be made only pursuant to applicable exemptions — Reg D, Reg S, and Reg CF — and only by definitive offering documentation. Tokenized assets are subject to substantial risks, including total loss.
Frank Yglesias
Groovy Company, Inc.
+1 404-734-3277
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