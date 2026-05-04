Groovy Company, Inc. Announces Corporate Update: Platform Rebrand, Executive Transition, and Headquarters Relocation

About

Groovy Company, Inc. (OTC: GROO) is a Wyoming corporation (formerly Santo Mining Corp.) operating RWA Tokens, a Solana-native platform for tokenizing real-world assets. The platform issues ST22 Digital Securities under the SPL Token-2022 standard with 42 Transfer Hook compliance controls enforced at Solana runtime, backed 1:1 by the underlying asset and held in irrevocable custody at Empire Stock Transfer, an SEC §17A-registered transfer agent and qualified custodian. RWA Tokens covers three asset modules: (1) Equities — tokenization of equity securities from OTC Microcap, NASDAQ, AMEX, TSX, and global exchanges; (2) Real Estate — tokenization of real property assets; and (3) CORECM — tokenization of Carbon Ore, Rare Earth, and Critical Minerals. The Company's trading venue, CEDEX (cedex.market), provides on-chain liquidity through a Global Unified Liquidity Pool with stablecoin settlement (USDC, PYUSD) under the GENIUS Act.

https://rwatokens.net