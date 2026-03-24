CenterPoint Group acquires Prokuria CEO of CenterPoint Group and CEO of Prokuria AI Powered Procurement by CenterPoint Group and Prokuria

CenterPoint Group Acquires Prokuria to Bring AI-Powered Solutions to Group Purchasing

This marks a transformative moment for CenterPoint Group and the clients we serve.” — Joseph Som

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenterPoint Group, a global leader in group purchasing and strategic procurement solutions, today announced the acquisition of Prokuria, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven procurement technology company. This strategic acquisition marks a major step in CenterPoint’s mission to embed AI across its group purchasing programs and deliver the next generation of smart procurement solutions worldwide.

Through the acquisition, CenterPoint Group is integrating Prokuria’s advanced automation and AI capabilities into its established Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) platform, creating a unified, AI-powered procurement ecosystem. The move strengthens CenterPoint’s ability to enhance sourcing intelligence, supplier management, and purchasing performance for clients globally.

“We acquired Prokuria with a clear vision: to bring AI into group purchasing at scale. By embedding intelligent automation across all our programs, we are transforming procurement from a cost-saving function into a strategic, data-driven growth engine. This acquisition allows us to deliver smarter insights, stronger compliance, and greater efficiency to our clients.” said Joseph Som, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CenterPoint Group.

With Prokuria now part of CenterPoint Group, clients will benefit from:

· AI-Enabled Sourcing and Supplier Intelligence: Advanced automation integrated into sourcing events, contract lifecycle management, and supplier performance tracking.

· Unified Global Operations: Seamless alignment of teams and systems across North America and Europe to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

· Enhanced Data and Decision-Making: Real-time analytics and AI-driven insights that enable faster, more strategic procurement decisions.

· Comprehensive Smart Procurement Suite: A fully integrated offering combining group purchasing programs, procurement advisory services, and AI-powered technology within one global platform.

For Prokuria, the acquisition represents a significant milestone, accelerating its expansion into the United States (U.S.) market while scaling its technology on a global platform.

“This is a pivotal step for Prokuria,” said Daniel Nito, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prokuria. “We are bringing the GPO intelligence directly into Prokuria, while at the same time unlocking the U.S. market at scale. It transforms Prokuria from a strong European procurement solution into a global procurement powerhouse, where technology, data, and sourcing expertise come together.”

With an expanded presence across Europe, the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the U.S., CenterPoint Group is now uniquely positioned to deliver AI-powered group purchasing solutions at global scale. The integration of Prokuria’s technology enhances CenterPoint’s leadership in procurement innovation and reinforces its commitment to continuous digital transformation.

By acquiring Prokuria, CenterPoint Group is redefining group purchasing, bringing together human expertise, AI intelligence, and global scale to drive smarter outcomes for organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.centerpointgroup.com or www.prokuria.com



About CenterPoint Group

CenterPoint Group is a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and procurement advisory firm that helps organizations lower everyday business costs through strategic sourcing, program optimization, and expert procurement services.

About Prokuria

Prokuria is an AI-driven procurement technology company providing intelligent sourcing, supplier management, and automation solutions to organizations worldwide.

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