CENTERPOINT GROUP APPOINTS CHAD HILL AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Hill to lead revenue functions as CenterPoint expands AI-powered procurement software

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenterPoint Group, a leader in procurement services, spend management and procurement technology, today announced the appointment of Chad Hill as Chief Revenue Officer. Hill has 15 years of experience in enterprise sales, procurement strategy, and digital transformation. He joins the executive team to lead CenterPoint's next phase of growth and AI-powered software expansion.

Hill will lead sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success. His appointment aligns with CenterPoint's focus on expanding its AI-enabled procurement software. The software helps customers through advanced automation, intelligent analytics, and supplier collaboration.

"Chad brings proven leadership skills and commercial experience to continue our rapid growth in the procurement services industry," said Joseph Som, CEO of CenterPoint Group. "He has supported revenue engines and scaled organizations in the SaaS (software-as-a-service) space. That track record makes him the right leader as we evolve our AI-driven SaaS platform and software capabilities."

Hill most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Trust Your Supplier (TYS). He led go-to-market strategy for a blockchain-based supplier risk and compliance platform and drove adoption among Fortune 1000 companies. Before TYS, he held senior leadership roles at Simfoni, Deem, and GEP Worldwide. He oversaw global sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success at these procurement technology firms. You can find more information about his careers & previous roles on LinkedIn.

Over his career, Hill has launched new products, led international market expansions, and built high-performing sales organizations. His experience spans strategic sourcing, spend analytics, risk management, and supplier enablement platforms.

"I'm excited to join CenterPoint Group at this point in the company's growth," said Chad Hill. "CenterPoint's category expertise and group purchasing (GPO) power are now backed by a growing AI-enabled technology platform. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate product development, improve the customer experience, and grow our footprint across key categories."

This appointment reflects CenterPoint Group's move beyond traditional GPO models. The company integrates digital and AI-powered tools: proprietary Auditing, RFx software, Benchmarking, and Optimization technology. These capabilities give procurement teams full spend visibility and control across Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) and industrial supplies, facility services, safety and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), software and IT expenses, wireless telecom, office supplies, packaging and shipping, and corporate travel.

Hill's leadership will support the integration of these capabilities into a unified go-to-market strategy. This positions CenterPoint as both a category aggregator and a procurement technology partner.

"Our customers are navigating increasing complexity in their supplier ecosystems," added Joseph Som. "With Chad on board, we're better equipped to help them solve those challenges through AI-driven software, insights, and partnerships."

CenterPoint Group is a data-driven procurement solutions partner that helps organizations reduce indirect-spend costs through strategic sourcing, supplier management, and category expertise. The company offers group purchasing, cost take-out consulting, AI-powered sourcing and negotiation software, and fractional Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) support.

CenterPoint delivers savings and operational efficiency across MRO and industrial supplies, facility services, safety and PPE, software and IT expenses, wireless telecom, office supplies, corporate travel, packaging supplies, small parcel shipping, and many other indirect spend categories. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CenterPoint serves customers nationwide.

