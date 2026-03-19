SecureLayer7 Discloses Two High Injection Vulnerabilities in Spring AI
Two injection vulnerabilities in Spring AI's vector store filter layer one SQL, one JSONPath both bypassing metadata-based access controls in RAG applications
First one:
CVE-2026-22730 SQL Injection in Spring AI MariaDBFilterExpressionConverter
CVSS 3.1: 8.8 (High) | AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
MariaDBFilterExpressionConverter inserted user-supplied string values into SQL queries without escaping single quotes. An authenticated attacker passing a filter value like ' OR '1'='1 bypasses all metadata-based access controls on the search path and wipes the entire vector store on the delete path.
Affected: Spring AI 1.0.x, 1.1.x
Fix: Spring AI 1.0.4, 1.1.3
https://spring.io/security/cve-2026-22730
Second one:
CVE-2026-22729 JSONPath Injection in Spring AI Vector Stores FilterExpressionConverter
CVSS 3.1: 8.6 (High) | AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
AbstractFilterExpressionConverter, the base class shared by the PostgreSQL and Oracle vector store adapters, embedded user-supplied values into PostgreSQL JSONPath predicates without escaping double quotes. A payload of " || $.accessLevel == "admin produces a JSONPath expression that evaluates true for all admin-level documents, bypassing the intended filter. No authentication required.
Affected: Spring AI 1.0.x, 1.1.x
Fix: Spring AI 1.0.4, 1.1.3
https://spring.io/security/cve-2026-22729
Who Is Affected
Applications using spring-ai-mariadb-store, spring-ai-pgvector-store, or spring-ai-oracle-store where user-controlled input reaches FilterExpressionBuilder — for department, role, tenant, or access-level filtering — are affected. The FilterExpressionBuilder API gives no indication that values need external sanitization; applications following the Spring AI documentation patterns were vulnerable.
Remediation
Upgrade to Spring AI 1.0.4 or 1.1.3. Until then, validate filter values against an allowlist before passing them to FilterExpressionBuilder.
About SecureLayer7
SecureLayer7 is an offensive security company based in Austin, TX. The company builds Bugdazz, an autonomous AI penetration testing platform, and conducts security research across application and AI infrastructure.
Website: https://securelayer7.net
Research: https://blog.securelayer7.net
Contact: info@securelayer7.net
Sandeep Kamble
SecureLayer7 cybersecurity INC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.