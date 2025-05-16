Sensfrx Launches Lifetime Deal to Help Ecommerce Stores Block Fraud Before Checkout

AI-powered fraud prevention tool for WordPress security and WooCommerce stores now available as a lifetime deal to block bots, fake orders, and abuse.

Sensfrx helps store owners cut down on payment disputes, chargebacks, and junk signups—before fake orders ever reach the checkout.” — Sandeep Kamble

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensfrx , an AI-powered fraud prevention platform tailored for eCommerce store owners using WordPress and WooCommerce, has launched a limited-time lifetime AppSumo Deal . This launch offers store owners a one-time payment option to secure their sites from fake orders, bot signups, coupon abuse, and stolen card checkouts all without ongoing subscriptions.Built specifically for small business owners, developers, and WooCommerce stores, Sensfrx helps prevent refund fraud, affiliate abuse, and payment disputes by analyzing behavior, environment, and other fraud signals in real time. It uses a combination of IP analysis, email reputation, device data, and browser behavior to detect risky actions before checkout.The official WordPress plugin can be installed in just a few minutes and requires no complex setup. Once connected, store owners can configure rules to automatically block or route suspicious orders for manual review. Sensfrx also supports WHMCS, Blesta, WISECP, and custom applications via REST API.The platform is built on SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001-certified infrastructure, with a fraud detection engine designed for speed, reliability, and modern bot resistance. It helps protect against everything from automated trial abuse to stolen card testing and repeated coupon exploitation.For a limited time, Sensfrx is offering the following lifetime plans on AppSumo:Tier 1 – $59: 1,000 API calls/monthTier 2 – $119: 3,000 API calls/monthTier 3 – $279: 10,000 API calls/month + full access to advanced rules1. One-time payment2. Hosted on secure U.S. cloud infrastructure3. Includes AppSumo’s 60-day money-back guarantee — try it risk-free4. You can upgrade to a higher tier during the campaign5. Support available via email, chat, or plugin dashboardClaim the deal now on AppSumo Deal

Sensfrx Lifetime Deal

