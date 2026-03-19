2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Finalists announced across Asia

World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards - 2026 finalists include: Concentrix, EagleBurgmann India, Everise, RELX | Reed Elsevier, SurveyMonkey and more

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) is delighted to announce today their 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards finalists across Asia. This announcement brings these exceptional organizations one step closer to being named an official 2026 Inspiring Workplace across Asia.Inspiring Workplaces Awards honours organizations that put their PeopleFirst, creating cultures of trust, purpose and belonging. More than just a great place to work, these workplaces empower individuals to thrive.This year’s finalists represent organizations that are redefining what it means to put PeopleFirst in today’s complex and rapidly evolving world of work. Each finalist has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building cultures rooted in trust, inclusion, wellbeing and meaningful employee experience. Their stories showcase not just policies and programs, but real impact, where people are empowered to thrive and performance follows.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Over the past decade and more, we have seen extraordinary organizations step forward to prove that putting PeopleFirst is not a soft choice, it is a strategic one. In a world facing increasing economic uncertainty, technological disruption and difficult political challenges, the need for strong, PeopleFirst leadership has never been greater.These finalists represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve. They are demonstrating that when organizations prioritize trust, inclusion, wellbeing and purpose, they don’t just support their people, they strengthen performance, resilience and long-term impact. That is the future of work, and it’s inspiring to see it in action.”Being Named a FinalistEntrants around the world submit the same entry form telling their PeopleFirst story. A rigorous form consisting of the six key elements that IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are: Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion & Belonging; Employee Voice; and Employee Experience.Organizations of all sizes and industries enter a category defined by how many people are within the business.These submissions are then sent to a local panel of independent expert judges who mark according to a clear scorecard. From the shortlisted finalists announced today, the highest-ranked organizations will be announced as winners on June 5, 2026.The 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Finalists across Asia (in alphabetical order)BAT KZ Trading LLPCirrus LogicConcentrixContactPoint 360DevonDiligentEagleBurgmann India Pvt LtdEmaptaEveriseFoundeverHitachi EnergyPagerDutyRELX | Reed ElsevierResultsCXSurveyMonkeyTaskUs IndiaTaskUs PhilippinestkxelWinners AnnouncementThe official Top 15 Inspiring Workplaces in Asia, will be announced at an exclusive event, at the Doltone House Hyde Park, in Sydney, Australia, on June 5, 2026. Please visit our website to book your tickets and for more information.Register Your Interest in The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards NowIf you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region, find out more information on the process, and register your interest for 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com.About Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

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