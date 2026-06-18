2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces in association with Engagedly announced
Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces include: COS, Equifax, Hitachi Energy, Macmillan Publishers, RS, Staples Canada, SurveyMonkey, Union Pacific Railroad and moreCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards
• Announced at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026
New York – June 18, 2026 – Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Engagedly, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across North America, recognizing the Top 100 organizations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2015, Inspiring Workplaces has been honoring organizations that go beyond policies and programs to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year’s winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritizing wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organizations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organizations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across North America are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
Srikant Chellappa, CEO and Co-Founder of Engagedly, commented: “The 2026 North
American winners show what PeopleFirst organizations look like in action. By building
cultures rooted in trust, belonging, growth and purpose, these organizations are creating
workplaces where people and performance can thrive in concert.
Engagedly is proud to partner with Inspiring Workplaces in celebrating organizations that are setting a higher standard for the future of work.”
The North American Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1 Sentinel Technologies Inc.
2 Dejero
3 Sarepta Therapeutics
4 Sweetwater
5 Richmond International Airport
6= Arity
6= Royal Ambulance
7 Ocean State Job Lot
8 Parkview Health
9 Hitachi Energy
10= Nexamp
10= Staples Canada ULC
11 Quantum Workplace
12 Cityblock Health
13 Meeting Tomorrow
14 Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
15= Orion Construction Ltd.
15= Tata Consultancy Services
16 Tricon
17 Wurzak Hotel Group
18 Upbound
19 Colliers
20 Lexum informatique juridique inc.
21 Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
22 Hudl, Inc.
23 Amplify Credit Union
24= Lexipol
24= The Nature Conservancy
25 Jackson Healthcare
26 Northbridge Financial Corporation
27 RS
28 CooperCompanies
29 SurveyMonkey
30 CodeSignal
31 Concentrix
32= I-CAR
32= OneStream Software
33 Breaktime Media
34 ISAAC Instruments
35 Macmillan Publishers
36 Equifax Canada Co.
37= Airfoil Group
37= United Federal Credit Union
38 Agiloft
39 Vestacon Limited
40 Synergy ECP
41 PitchBook
42 Coalfire
43 IGS Energy
44 HMC Architects
45 Xalient
46 ScalePad
47 Everise
48 Consumer Protection BC
49 Businessolver
50 Victory Home Remodeling
51 First Choice Health
52 CMiC
53 Tanium
54 Coveo Solutions Inc.
55 Firstsource Solutions Limited
56= Rokt
56= Union Pacific Railroad
57 The Krazy Coupon Lady
58 QualiZeal Inc
59 ProSync Technology Group
60 Thrivent
61 MarketStar
62 Diligent
63 CXAI
64 International House at UC Berkeley
65 PMI U.S.
66 Altus Group
67 The Pollack Group
68 GlobalFoundries
69 rf IDEAS, Inc.
70 Ledcor Group
71 ActBlue
72 AutoLeap
73 TriWest Healthcare Alliance
74 Thompson Thrift
75 PagerDuty
76 Vetty, Inc.
77 CI Financial
78 SafeBreach
79 Cirrus Logic
80 Solar Equity Solutions
81 GNW Consulting
82 SPS North America
83 COS North America
84 TRIMEDX
85 Primary Health Network
86 Geographic Solutions
87 ClearCaptions, LLC
88 ABSTRAKT
89 ResultsCX
90 Paysafe
91 ENTOUCH
92 Intch Inc
93= Profisee
93= Proper Roofing & Remodeling
94 POD Marketing Inc.
95 Waste Logic Inc.
96 United States Tennis Association
97 Envoy Inc.
98 Dexterra Group
99 Swift
100 Valor
Organization size categories
Organizations entered based upon the size/type of organization. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
• Hitachi Energy
• Staples Canada ULC
• Tata Consultancy Services
• Upbound
#1 Enterprise Organization: Ocean State Job Lot
Large Organization (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
• Cityblock Health
• Royal Ambulance
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Sweetwater
#1 Large Organization: Sentinel Technologies Inc.
Medium Organization (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
• Arity
• Nexamp
• Quantum Workplace
• Richmond International Airport
#1 Medium Organization: Dejero
Small Organization (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
• Airfoil Group
• AutoLeap
• GNW Consulting
• The Pollack Group
#1 Small Organization: Breaktime Media
Government & Non-Profit Organization
The Top Government & Non-Profit Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
• Consumer Protection BC
• International House at UC Berkeley
• The Nature Conservancy
• United States Tennis Association
#1 Government & Non-Profit Organization: Parkview Health
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognize that organizations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organizations below achieved standout scores and have been recognized as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organization.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose sponsored by Vantage Circle
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• ClearCaptions, LLC
• Jackson Healthcare
• Macmillan Publishers
• Meeting Tomorrow
• Northbridge Financial Corporation
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• ProSync Technology Group
• Richmond International Airport
• Royal Ambulance
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Sentinel Technologies Inc.
• Sweetwater
• Tricon
• TriWest Healthcare Alliance
• Upbound
• Wurzak Hotel Group
Inspiring Leadership
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• Richmond International Airport
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Staples Canada ULC
• United Federal Credit Union
• Upbound
• Wurzak Hotel Group
Inspiring Wellbeing
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• Arity
• Breaktime Media
• Colliers
• Coveo Solutions Inc.
• Dejero
• I-CAR
• ISAAC Instruments
• Jackson Healthcare
• Northbridge Financial Corporation
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• Ocean State Job Lot
• Parkview Health
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Staples Canada ULC
• Sweetwater
• Tata Consultancy Services
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• Colliers
• Consumer Protection BC
• Northbridge Financial Corporation
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• Ocean State Job Lot
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Staples Canada ULC
• Sweetwater
• Tata Consultancy Services
• United Federal Credit Union
Inspiring Employee Voice sponsored by Vantage Circle
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• Arity
• Colliers
• Dejero
• HMC Architects
• Nexamp
• Northbridge Financial Corporation
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• Ocean State Job Lot
• Parkview Health
• Royal Ambulance
• Staples Canada ULC
• Tricon
Inspiring Employee Experience sponsored by Knight Agency
• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
• Arity
• HMC Architects
• Northbridge Financial Corporation
• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc
• Ocean State Job Lot
• Royal Ambulance
• Sentinel Technologies Inc.
• Sweetwater
Being Named a Winner
Organizations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
Thank you to our 2026 Awards sponsors across North America:
Headline Sponsor: Engagedly
Gold Sponsors: Knight Agency, Vantage Circle, Radicl, Positive Foundry
Media Sponsors: Icology, Achieve.
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
About Engagedly
Engagedly is an AI talent management platform built to help organizations connect
performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience.
Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people strategy into
intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by
organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.
Know more about engagedly here: https://engagedly.com
Matthew Manners
The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited
+44 7799 876473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.