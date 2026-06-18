2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces in association with Engagedly announced

Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces include: COS, Equifax, Hitachi Energy, Macmillan Publishers, RS, Staples Canada, SurveyMonkey, Union Pacific Railroad and more

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards• Announced at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026New York – June 18, 2026 – Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Engagedly, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across North America, recognizing the Top 100 organizations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.Since 2015, Inspiring Workplaces has been honoring organizations that go beyond policies and programs to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.This year’s winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritizing wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organizations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organizations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.Our 2026 winners across North America are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”Srikant Chellappa, CEO and Co-Founder of Engagedly, commented: “The 2026 NorthAmerican winners show what PeopleFirst organizations look like in action. By buildingcultures rooted in trust, belonging, growth and purpose, these organizations are creatingworkplaces where people and performance can thrive in concert.Engagedly is proud to partner with Inspiring Workplaces in celebrating organizations that are setting a higher standard for the future of work.”The North American Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:1 Sentinel Technologies Inc.2 Dejero3 Sarepta Therapeutics4 Sweetwater5 Richmond International Airport6= Arity6= Royal Ambulance7 Ocean State Job Lot8 Parkview Health9 Hitachi Energy10= Nexamp10= Staples Canada ULC11 Quantum Workplace12 Cityblock Health13 Meeting Tomorrow14 Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.15= Orion Construction Ltd.15= Tata Consultancy Services16 Tricon17 Wurzak Hotel Group18 Upbound19 Colliers20 Lexum informatique juridique inc.21 Novo Nordisk Canada Inc22 Hudl, Inc.23 Amplify Credit Union24= Lexipol24= The Nature Conservancy25 Jackson Healthcare26 Northbridge Financial Corporation27 RS28 CooperCompanies29 SurveyMonkey30 CodeSignal31 Concentrix32= I-CAR32= OneStream Software33 Breaktime Media34 ISAAC Instruments35 Macmillan Publishers36 Equifax Canada Co.37= Airfoil Group37= United Federal Credit Union38 Agiloft39 Vestacon Limited40 Synergy ECP41 PitchBook42 Coalfire43 IGS Energy44 HMC Architects45 Xalient46 ScalePad47 Everise48 Consumer Protection BC49 Businessolver50 Victory Home Remodeling51 First Choice Health52 CMiC53 Tanium54 Coveo Solutions Inc.55 Firstsource Solutions Limited56= Rokt56= Union Pacific Railroad57 The Krazy Coupon Lady58 QualiZeal Inc59 ProSync Technology Group60 Thrivent61 MarketStar62 Diligent63 CXAI64 International House at UC Berkeley65 PMI U.S.66 Altus Group67 The Pollack Group68 GlobalFoundries69 rf IDEAS, Inc.70 Ledcor Group71 ActBlue72 AutoLeap73 TriWest Healthcare Alliance74 Thompson Thrift75 PagerDuty76 Vetty, Inc.77 CI Financial78 SafeBreach79 Cirrus Logic80 Solar Equity Solutions81 GNW Consulting82 SPS North America83 COS North America84 TRIMEDX85 Primary Health Network86 Geographic Solutions87 ClearCaptions, LLC88 ABSTRAKT89 ResultsCX90 Paysafe91 ENTOUCH92 Intch Inc93= Profisee93= Proper Roofing & Remodeling94 POD Marketing Inc.95 Waste Logic Inc.96 United States Tennis Association97 Envoy Inc.98 Dexterra Group99 Swift100 ValorOrganization size categoriesOrganizations entered based upon the size/type of organization. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:Enterprise (5000+ employees)The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Hitachi Energy• Staples Canada ULC• Tata Consultancy Services• Upbound#1 Enterprise Organization: Ocean State Job LotLarge Organization (500 – 4999 employees)The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Cityblock Health• Royal Ambulance• Sarepta Therapeutics• Sweetwater#1 Large Organization: Sentinel Technologies Inc.Medium Organization (50 – 499 employees)The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Arity• Nexamp• Quantum Workplace• Richmond International Airport#1 Medium Organization: DejeroSmall Organization (0 – 49 employees)The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Airfoil Group• AutoLeap• GNW Consulting• The Pollack Group#1 Small Organization: Breaktime MediaGovernment & Non-Profit OrganizationThe Top Government & Non-Profit Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Consumer Protection BC• International House at UC Berkeley• The Nature Conservancy• United States Tennis Association#1 Government & Non-Profit Organization: Parkview HealthBest-in-Class Special RecognitionAt Inspiring Workplaces, we recognize that organizations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.The organizations below achieved standout scores and have been recognized as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organization.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and Purpose sponsored by Vantage Circle• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• ClearCaptions, LLC• Jackson Healthcare• Macmillan Publishers• Meeting Tomorrow• Northbridge Financial Corporation• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• ProSync Technology Group• Richmond International Airport• Royal Ambulance• Sarepta Therapeutics• Sentinel Technologies Inc.• Sweetwater• Tricon• TriWest Healthcare Alliance• Upbound• Wurzak Hotel GroupInspiring Leadership• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• Richmond International Airport• Sarepta Therapeutics• Staples Canada ULC• United Federal Credit Union• Upbound• Wurzak Hotel GroupInspiring Wellbeing• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• Arity• Breaktime Media• Colliers• Coveo Solutions Inc.• Dejero• I-CAR• ISAAC Instruments• Jackson Healthcare• Northbridge Financial Corporation• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• Ocean State Job Lot• Parkview Health• Sarepta Therapeutics• Staples Canada ULC• Sweetwater• Tata Consultancy ServicesInspiring Inclusion & Belonging• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• Colliers• Consumer Protection BC• Northbridge Financial Corporation• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• Ocean State Job Lot• Sarepta Therapeutics• Staples Canada ULC• Sweetwater• Tata Consultancy Services• United Federal Credit UnionInspiring Employee Voice sponsored by Vantage Circle• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• Arity• Colliers• Dejero• HMC Architects• Nexamp• Northbridge Financial Corporation• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• Ocean State Job Lot• Parkview Health• Royal Ambulance• Staples Canada ULC• TriconInspiring Employee Experience sponsored by Knight Agency• Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.• Arity• HMC Architects• Northbridge Financial Corporation• Novo Nordisk Canada Inc• Ocean State Job Lot• Royal Ambulance• Sentinel Technologies Inc.• SweetwaterBeing Named a WinnerOrganizations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces AwardsIf you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comThank you to our 2026 Awards sponsors across North America:Headline Sponsor: EngagedlyGold Sponsors: Knight Agency, Vantage Circle, Radicl, Positive FoundryMedia Sponsors: Icology, Achieve.About Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com Visit our Company LinkedIn PageAbout EngagedlyEngagedly is an AI talent management platform built to help organizations connectperformance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience.Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people strategy intointelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted byorganizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.Know more about engagedly here: https://engagedly.com

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