Madison Insurance Group Expands Client Experience Team with Reese Attar Appointment

Reese Attar Joins Madison Insurance Group

Reese Attar Joins Madison Insurance Group as Client Relations Representative

Building a strong team is key to sustaining growth and delivering a reliable client experience” — Mark Sims, President, Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO , PUERTO RICO, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group , a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions , has announced the addition of Reese Attar as Client Relations Representative, reinforcing the firm’s ongoing investment in client experience and service excellence.Attar joins the organization during a period of sustained growth and will support day-to-day client service operations across Madison’s expanding portfolio. In her role, she works closely with clients to address service inquiries, assist with claims processes, and support policy renewals. She also contributes to client education initiatives, helps onboard new clients, and ensures accurate record management within the firm’s Salesforce platform.A graduate of Indiana University, Attar was recognized as both a Lilly Scholar and Provost Scholar. Her academic training, combined with practical experience in program development and community needs assessment, brings a structured and client-focused perspective to her role.“Building a team that combines technical expertise with genuine care is central to our mission,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Reese demonstrates strong attention to detail, accountability, and a natural ability to engage with people. Her addition strengthens our culture and supports our commitment to delivering a consistent, high-quality client experience.”Prior to joining Madison, Attar gained experience with Aspire Indiana Health, where she contributed to public health initiatives and community needs assessments. At Indiana University, she held leadership roles within the Lilly Scholar Network and served as Co-President of Compassion to Action, a student-led service organization.Her appointment reflects Madison Insurance Group’s continued focus on scaling its client support capabilities while maintaining a personalized, relationship-driven service model. For more information about Madison Insurance Group and its risk management solutions, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org ###About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group specializes in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, with a focus on protecting business revenue and mitigating financial disruption. The firm supports organizations in managing catastrophic risks while optimizing financial strategies to enhance long-term stability. Learn more at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

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