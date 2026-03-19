Fen X Custom Releases New Setup Guide to Enhance User Onboarding

GRAWN, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this high-tech society, sometimes things are not as easy for some as they are for others. Only within the past few years have Smartphone apps become common, and for some, it remains a challenge to understand how to get the most out of these new technological advances. That means some people are confused and even intimidated by using apps for something as important as ensuring a set of custom earplugs is appropriately made.Those worries are a thing of the past thanks to FenX, makers of perfect-fit ear protection powered by state-of-the-art scanning technology. FenX allows customers to order custom-molded earplugs from home and have them shipped within 48 hours of placing the order.Using the FenX app on a Smartphone, AI technology enables the user to scan ears from home, predicting a perfect image of the ear canal. That means a custom-made product without the trip to an audiologist or dealing with costly molds for the right fit. Each set of custom-made earplugs is manufactured and shipped within 48 hours—a two-day turnaround from scanning to shipping.To alleviate any concerns regarding using an app to scan the ear, FenX has gone the extra mile to ensure users have no issues completing the needed scans for their custom molded earplugs. A simple trip to the FenX website at https://fenxcustom.com/ allows users to access instructions to do the job. For the fast learner, there is a quick start guide, a 10-step guide to completing the ear scan successfully from start to finish. For those needing more details, FenX has that covered too, with a step-by-step walkthrough process that includes icon guides, explanations of how to line up photos, a guide to visual, audio, and haptic cues during the process, and a thorough tip and troubleshooting guide.FenX protects in nearly any application or environment, including custom earplugs for musicians, frequency-canceling earplugs for shooting, and earplugs for industrial noise. They are also the best earplugs for live concerts.In addition, FenX features custom adapters to popular true wireless earbuds, including Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM5 (and previous XM4), Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Google Pixel Buds Pro.Don’t be stuck with old-school foam plugs or cumbersome over-the-ear devices regarding hearing protection. Forward thinking means using AI technology from a Smartphone to deliver custom-molded earplugs from FenX. Move into the future of hearing protection with FenX.For more information on FenX, visit https://fenxcustom.com/

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