NoFraud Rebrands as Wyllo, Introducing a CX-First Approach to Ecommerce Risk Intelligence

NoFraud

Wyllo brings together NoFraud’s payment fraud prevention and Yofi’s post-purchase risk intelligence into a unified platform.

Wyllo gives our CX team the context they need to make smarter decisions in real time. ” — Lisa Yarrow, Senior Manager of Customer Experience, Everlane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoFraud, a leader in ecommerce fraud prevention, today announced it is rebranding as Wyllo, reflecting the company’s expansion beyond traditional fraud prevention into a broader platform focused on managing risk, reward, and customer experience across the entire commerce lifecycle.The new name follows NoFraud’s acquisition of post-purchase risk platform Yofi and reflects the integration of NoFraud’s checkout fraud prevention technology with Yofi’s post-purchase risk intelligence. Together, the platform brings identity and behavioral signals into a single intelligence layer embedded in merchant workflows, helping merchants understand shopper intent and respond appropriately across the customer journey, from checkout to returns, refunds, and support interactions.“Legacy fraud tools were built for a payment-first world, focused on identity and transaction risk. But today, risk extends across the entire customer journey — from checkout through returns and support — and requires a more complete understanding of a customer’s intent in context,” said Scott Gifis, CEO of Wyllo. “Wyllo brings identity and behavioral intelligence together to embed contextually relevant insights and recommendations directly in merchant workflows, enabling teams to make smarter, real-time decisions — protecting against fraud and abuse while delivering better experiences to their best customers.”While identity-based fraud detection remains an important signal, it often lacks the context needed to understand intent in the moment. Wyllo combines identity signals with behavioral intelligence, analyzing patterns across transactions, returns, claims, customer support interactions, and more to help merchants distinguish between legitimate customers, policy abuse, and organized fraud.Wyllo works with ecommerce brands including Everlane, Grüns, and HexClad, and integrates directly into the platforms where merchants manage customer interactions and post-purchase workflows, including Salesforce Service Cloud, Kustomer, and Gorgias. The company also provides risk intelligence for platforms such as Happy Returns and Seel, embedding behavioral and identity signals directly into returns and support workflows.“Wyllo gives our CX team the context they need to make smarter decisions in real time. Their tooling helps us quickly identify potential fraud while ensuring genuine customers receive the seamless, elevated experience we aim to deliver. Just as importantly, their team has been an incredibly thoughtful partner along the way.” — Lisa Yarrow, Senior Manager of Customer Experience, EverlaneThe rebrand marks the next phase of the company’s evolution as it continues building a unified risk intelligence platform designed to help merchants manage fraud, policy abuse, and customer experience together rather than in isolation.About WylloWyllo, formerly NoFraud, is a CX-first risk intelligence platform that helps ecommerce merchants manage fraud, policy abuse, and customer experience across the entire commerce lifecycle. By combining identity signals with behavioral intelligence, Wyllo enables merchants to better understand shopper intent and make smarter decisions across checkout, returns, refunds, and customer support. Wyllo works with leading ecommerce brands and integrates directly into the platforms where merchants manage orders and customer interactions. Learn more at www.wyllo.ai

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