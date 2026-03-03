CommerceIQ Unveils Suite of Retail AI Agents for Brands to Outperform the Competition

AI agents paired with human experts outperform commonly used traditional agencies and saas reporting solutions by 10-100x

Our partnership with CommerceIQ has been a great example of using AI to drive productivity and improve outcomes. We’ve seen a 40x improvement in time saved and look forward to scaling that further.” — Nick Hammitt, CMO at Newell Brands

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommerceIQ, the leading retail AI platform, announced the launch of the industry’s first suite of AI agents designed to help brands move beyond dashboard-driven ecommerce management to continuous, AI-powered execution across sales, digital shelf, content, and retail media. The platform deploys AI agents to handle repetitive, high-volume operational tasks that traditionally required agency hours or internal headcount, freeing human teams to focus on strategy and growth.Retail teams are required to manage thousands of SKUs, optimize content, run retail media, and manage pricing and inventory across multiple retailers, all while reporting daily on performance. CommerceIQ’s recent survey highlights the strain: nearly half of leaders say their data isn’t actionable, and more than 40% identify lack of data accessibility or insufficient time to make decisions as core operational challenges. In the same research, nearly 80% said they are open to reallocating agency budgets to AI agents if recommendations are transparent and human teams retain final control.“On the heels of our most successful quarter yet, driven by the rapid adoption of AllyAI, we are excited to expand the platform with four new AI Agents for Sales, Shelf, Media, and Content,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ.“This changes the economics of how ecommerce gets run. Retail is moving faster than human teams can keep up with; currently, most teams spend their time pulling reports just to interpret what happened. AI becomes truly valuable when it can understand the 'why' and take immediate action. That is the shift to Agentic Commerce.”From Dashboards to ExecutionTraditional ecommerce models rely on agencies or reporting software. Agencies provide expertise but scale with billable hours. Reporting tools surface insights but leave execution to already stretched teams.CommerceIQ’s agentic commerce platform addresses these challenges by deploying AI agents that connect content, retail media, search, inventory, and demand data across systems. Agents determine optimization paths and execute high-frequency actions across thousands of SKUs, while human experts define strategy, set guardrails, and retain final decision authority. Agents operate transparently within brand-defined constraints and are trained with brand-specific context and commercial priorities.At launch, the platform includes the following AllyAI agents:- Content Agent, which identifies and resolves PDP compliance and optimization gaps for SEO, AEO, and GEO- Sales Agent, which monitors performance against plan, flags risks, and recommends actions to make up sales plan gaps through a conversational prompt- Shelf Agent, which monitors content, availability, assortment, reviews and search (CAARS) to create branded insight packs with recommended actions in seconds- Media Agent, which optimizes retail media performance using 50+ retail signals at 40x the scale of traditional rules-based campaign management- Proven gains in speed and efficiency: In live customer deployments, CommerceIQ has demonstrated performance improvements ranging from 10x to more than 100x in task speed, optimization volume, and operational scale compared to traditional workflows“Newell is committed to using AI as a catalyst for value creation. Our partnership with CommerceIQ to build a custom Content Agent in under 80 days has been a great example of using AI to drive productivity and improve outcomes,” said Nick Hammitt, CMO at Newell Brands. “We automated what was a heavily manual, repetitive process that simply couldn’t scale with our business. We’ve already seen a 40x improvement in time saved and are looking forward to scaling that further.”Retail media agents can execute thousands of optimizations per day compared to the more limited volume typical of manual or agency-led workflows, enabling teams to execute exponentially more optimization activity without increasing headcount or agency spend.Built for an Agent-driven Retail FutureThe launch comes as AI-powered tools increasingly influence how shoppers discover products. Retailer experiences such as Amazon’s Rufus and Walmart’s Sparky are raising the bar for content quality, availability, and media precision. Brands must respond at algorithmic speed.The platform builds on CommerceIQ’s AllyAI assistant, introduced in 2025, which serves as the interface through which teams monitor performance and interact with agent workflows. CommerceIQ’s agentic platform is available today for customers, with broader rollout through Q1. To learn more or request a demo, visit commerceiq.ai

