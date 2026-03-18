Lightspeed Systems Expands Windows on ARM Support Across Its Product Portfolio

Lightspeed Systems® today announced expanded support for Windows on ARM devices across its core product portfolio.

By extending support to Windows on ARM across our platform, we’re ensuring districts can adopt new devices with confidence while maintaining the visibility and controls they rely on every day.” — Matthew Burg, VP of IT Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems® , a leader in K–12 digital safety and device management, today announced expanded support for Windows on ARM devices across its core product portfolio, including Lightspeed Filter™, Lightspeed Alert™, Lightspeed Classroom™, and Lightspeed Signal™.As school districts continue to adopt a wider range of Windows devices , including ARM-based hardware, IT teams face growing pressure to maintain consistent visibility, control, and student safety across all environments. With this expansion, Lightspeed Systems enables districts to deploy Windows 10 and later devices across Intel and AMD brands and ARM architectures without compromising performance or protection.“Device ecosystems in K–12 are becoming more diverse, and schools need solutions that keep up,” said Matthew Burg, VP of IT Solutions at Lightspeed Systems. “ By extending support to Windows on ARM across our platform, we’re ensuring districts can adopt new devices with confidence while maintaining the visibility and controls they rely on every day.”With these updates, districts can standardize on ARM-based Windows devices while maintaining:Real-time web filtering and policy enforcementOnline activity monitoring and threat detectionClassroom device visibility and controlDevice health and usage insightsThis expansion reflects Lightspeed Systems’ continued investment in platform compatibility, helping schools future-proof their technology strategies while supporting safe and effective digital learning environments.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

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