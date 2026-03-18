CORRECTION Catalyst & STREAMWIDE announce collaboration to bring advanced communications capabilities to LTE Customers

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Catalyst & STREAMWIDE announce collaboration to bring advanced communications capabilities to Broadband Mission Critical customers

It is my pleasure to announce that Catalyst technology will be available to STREAMWIDE customers through this agreement.” — Robin Grier

FOREST, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The original Press Release incorrectly indicated STREAMWIDE would promote and sell Catalyst ’s Dispatch and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) LTE Interworking solutions to public safety organizations worldwide. The correct statement should read STREAMWIDE will recommend and integrate Catalyst’s Dispatch and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) LTE Interworking solutions to public safety organizations worldwide. The original Press Release incorrectly indicated Catalyst’s technology will enable STREAMWIDE to offer their customers a public safety grade dispatch solution through their Propulsion™ Dispatch Console. The correct statement should read Catalyst’s technology will enable STREAMWIDE to integrate for their customers a public safety grade dispatch solution through their Propulsion™ Dispatch Console.All other information contained in the news release remains unchanged.IWCE, Las Vegas NV March 16, 2026Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of IP based dispatch, interoperability and incident command solutions, and STREAMWIDE, a global leader in secure, mission-critical and business-critical communication solutions, have entered into an agreement under which STREAMWIDE will recommend and integrate Catalyst’s Dispatch and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) LTE Interworking solutions to public safety organizations worldwide.STREAMWIDE, through their Team on a Mission and Team on the Run platform solutions, are next generation solutions designed to meet the challenges of a demanding public safety environment. Team on a Mission offers Mission Critical Voice, Mission Critical Data, and Mission Critical Video as well as localization services, all in a single platform.AT&T selected STREAMWIDE to power FirstNet® Fusion , its next-generation mission-critical solution to offer FirstNet public safety agencies in the United States. FirstNet Fusion is expected to be available later this year. Catalyst dispatch and interoperability solutions have been deployed by FirstNet since 2021.Catalyst’s technology will enable STREAMWIDE to integrate for their customers a public safety grade dispatch solution through their Propulsion™ Dispatch Console. Catalyst’s IntelliLink™ Interworking and interoperability solutions offer a standards compliant LMR LTE Interworking solution so STREAMWIDE customers can communicate with external private Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems and other Broadband / LTE push to talk systems. Catalyst’s LMR LTE Interworking and Dispatch solutions were developed through contracts with the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards Public Safety Communications Research division.“It is my pleasure to announce that Catalyst technology will be available to STREAMWIDE customers through this agreement.” said Robin Grier, Catalyst President. “We are proud to be associated with STREAMWIDE and their excellent reputation for stellar customer service and problem-solving solutions for their customers.”“We are pleased to partner with Catalyst to expand interoperability and dispatch capabilities within our mission-critical ecosystem. This collaboration will bring added value to public safety agencies worldwide.” Said Pascal Beglin, CEO of StreamWide.”Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc. markets Radio Control over IP technology for the Critical Communications Industry and is a force for change in the effort to bring Internet-derived technologies into Critical Communications applications. Catalyst focuses on products that leverage standard Windows-based computers to reduce cost and increase the efficiency of network operators and end users. Catalyst’s extensive product line significantly enhances modern and legacy dispatch communications systems by seamlessly bridging wireless and wireline communications networks for network-based interoperability.Contact Catalyst at info@catcomtec.com or (434) 582-6146 for additional information.For editorial information, please contact:John Kramer, Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., (434) 582-6146 or jkramer@catcomtec.comFirstNetand the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059) STREAMWIDE is a recognized global leader in secure, mission-critical and business-critical communication solutions. Trusted by public safety agencies and enterprises worldwide, STREAMWIDE delivers innovative platforms that combine resilience, interoperability, and ease of use. Its solutions empower organizations in public safety, defense, energy, transportation, and industry to collaborate more efficiently, respond faster, and operate with maximum security in the most demanding environments. For more information: http://www.streamwide.com Media ContactLobna HermiCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +33 1 70 22 01 01lhermi@streamwide.com

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