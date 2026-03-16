Catalyst Dispatch Integrates with FirstNet Fusion, new Mission-Critical Communications Platform for All First Responders

By collaborating with critical public safety technology companies like Catalyst, we are giving first responders the tools they need to stay mission ready.” — Matt Walsh

FOREST, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Communications Technologies , a leading supplier of Dispatch, Interoperability and Interworking solutions to the mission critical communications marketplace, announced today that its technology will be integrated into the new FirstNet® Fusion critical communications ecosystem. Catalyst Dispatch, with built-in interworking with legacy Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and interoperability with other broadband push to talk networks enables a unified, standards-based command and control communications framework for our nation’s first responders.Created by FirstNet, Built with AT&T— the only network built with and for first responders— Fusion will bring together mission-critical push-to-talk, next-generation 9-1-1, and connected devices into one secure, interoperable platform that is available to all first responders. Built on open 3GPP and APCO P25 standards, Fusion bridges traditional radio systems and broadband networks—allowing agencies, jurisdictions, and carriers to collaborate through a single, integrated environment.The integration of Fusion and Catalyst continues a 5-year relationship, representing both the maturity of Catalyst technologies and our overall experience with a broad range of broadband MCX technologies. Through this integration, public safety organizations can utilize new broadband devices with advanced capabilities alongside traditional LMR. Additionally, Dispatchers can communicate seamlessly with Fusion users and existing legacy LMR, patch these users together as well as users on other broadband networks, whether standards compliant or proprietary.In making the announcement, Robin Grier, president of Catalyst, said “We’re pleased to continue supporting the mission of FirstNet by providing advanced, native 3GPP compliant Dispatch with inherent/built-in intelligent LMR interworking and Broadband interoperability. As FirstNet transitions to its new Fusion platform, customers can expect a smooth transition, as Catalyst’s solutions interface with many of the current communications systems in the market.“FirstNet is dedicated to innovating with and for public safety,” said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. “By collaborating with critical public safety technology companies like Catalyst, we are giving first responders the tools they need to stay mission ready.”FirstNetand the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc. markets broadband and Radio Control over IP technologies for the Critical Communications Industry and is a force for change in the effort to bring Internet-derived technologies into Critical Communications applications. Catalyst focuses on products that leverage standard Windows-based computers to reduce costs and increase efficiencies of network operators and end users. Catalyst’s extensive product line significantly enhances modern and legacy dispatch communications systems by seamlessly bridging wireless and wireline communications networks for network-based interoperability.Contact Catalyst at info@catcomtec.com or (434) 582-6146 for additional information.For editorial information, please contact:John Kramer, Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., (434) 582-6146 or jkramer@catcomtec.com

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