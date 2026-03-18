Eric Doctorow’s Imaginative PORTRAITS Book Now Available

Cover Image - PORTRIATS, by Eric Doctorow PORTRAITS - Renoir inspired PORTRAITS - History Period inspired1 PORTRAITS - History Period inspired2 PORTRAITS - Author, Eric Doctorow (inspiration photo)

Book Imagines a Single Face Painted By History’s Greatest Painters Across Time and Imagined eras—from Pompeii to the Titanic to a Distant Future Spaceport

Portraits began as curiosity. I wasn’t setting out to 'be an artist.' I just had an idea that kept growing.” — Eric Doctorow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary entertainment veteran and longtime home entertainment executive Eric Doctorow, whose three-decade career includes leading worldwide businesses for Paramount, MGM, and Miramax, announces the release of his exciting and thought-provoking new hardcover art book Portraits, a visually arresting exploration of what makes an image endure.Now available, the unique new book is built around a single portrait reimagined through time. Portraits asks readers to consider a deceptively simple idea: if art is meant to move people—shifting perspective and opening a door to mind and spirit—what happens when the same face is seen again and again, in different styles, different worlds, and different times?Portraits imagines the portrait’s “life” through environments and eras that reshape what it means to the viewer. The book positions the portrait in scenes that include:• Pompeii, moments before eruption—and after• Boarding the Titanic, in stateroom, and later drifting in the wreckage• Modern Masters, including Renoir, Warhol and others• Contemporary life, overlooked in a modern New York penthouse• A far-future spaceport, where the portrait is rediscovered againBy carrying a single portrait through these settings, Portraits frames art as something that evolves rather than stands still—absorbing new meanings as it moves through time and circumstance.ORIGIN: One Photograph That Sparked the Project -The project began with a real-world source image: an original photograph of Eric Doctorow taken over lunch by his friend Jay Heifetz. That photograph became the foundation for the recurring portrait—Doctorow’s face—reimagined across multiple artistic lenses and historical backdrops.Doctorow has described the work as the product of a concentrated creative burst—an intense period of momentum during which the concept expanded rapidly from an initial experiment into the full sequence that became Portraits.Contemporary Tools, Enduring Questions -Portraits acknowledges modern image-making methods and credits AI models among the tools that supported the creation of the book’s images—positioned within a broader process of transformation, composition, and storytelling. The book ultimately returns to enduring questions: What makes an image timeless? How does meaning shift when context changes? And what happens when one face becomes a mirror for anyone who looks at it?Book InformationPORTRAITS Spec• Title: Portraits• Author: Eric Doctorow• Format: Hardcover• Publisher: Blurb• Length: 38 pages• Language: English• ISBN-13: 979-8295063824• ASIN: B0G319TX4R• Trim Size: 10 × 8 inchesAvailabilityPortraits is now available for purchase online via Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Portraits-Eric-Doctorow/dp/B0G319TX4R/ref=sr_1_1?crid=37POQQ7898VVO&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.VOxDjXHRoavSosxfr2rvRg.ZVfYbtAiPU9IKMhrMWodl4rGupDl5I_GY9ekHsIDGc0&dib_tag=se&keywords=eric+doctorow+portraits&qid=1773858159&sprefix=eric+doctorow+portriat%2Caps%2C221&sr=8-1#detailBullets_feature_div About Eric DoctorowPrior to writing Portraits, Doctorow’s career includes founding Random Media, a film distribution company, and more than 30 years of experience managing worldwide home entertainment organizations for major studios and independent companies. Most recently, he led Miramax’s worldwide home entertainment business when the company was re-launched as an independent company in 2011. Prior to founding Random Media and writing Portraits, Doctorow spent twenty years with Paramount Home Entertainment—rising to President, Worldwide Home Entertainment for ten years—then served as General Manager, MGM Worldwide, overseeing the MGM home entertainment business through 20th Century Fox for five years; he is also a founding member of DEG, a past NARM board member, and an inductee into the Video Industry Hall of Fame.Eric Doctorow first book a visually driven hardcover art project that reimagines Doctorow’s own portrait across historical styles and imagined eras, exploring how time, context, and aesthetic language reshape the meaning of an image.# # #For review copies, interviews, excerpts, or special image requests:Rick RhoadesHigh Roads BrandingRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comPress Materials: High-res images, select spreads, and author Q&A: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n7spj7yx3lie750jbsunk/AGPgKoTKF5e2WerdHOhiak8?rlkey=cl5v8sxaefwqs5y7x4w0jopjc&st=cqomvm8y&dl=0

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