Legendary 'Santa Baby' Composer Philip Springer Celebrates 100th Birthday on May 12

Gold Record - Phil Springer

Philip Springer represents a living bridge to one of the greatest eras in American songwriting” — Daughter Tamar Springer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed American composer and songwriter Philip Springer, best known as the co-writer of the timeless holiday classic Santa Baby, will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 12, marking a remarkable milestone in a musical career spanning more than eight decades.Born in New York City on May 12, 1926, Springer became one of the enduring craftsmen of the Great American Songbook era. Beginning his professional career in Manhattan’s famed Brill Building and Tin Pan Alley music scene, he went on to write hundreds of songs recorded by many of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Judy Garland, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Ann Margret and Cliff Richard.Springer’s most iconic composition, Santa Baby, was first recorded in 1953 by Eartha Kitt and has since become one of the most beloved and frequently performed Christmas songs in popular music history. Over the decades, the song has been reinterpreted by generations of artists and remains a perennial holiday favorite around the world.Despite the enormous success of Santa Baby, Springer’s musical legacy extends far beyond a single hit. Throughout his career, he composed music for film, television, theater, and major recording artists while continuing to deepen his musical education, ultimately earning advanced degrees in composition, including a PhD from UCLA.In recent years, Springer found a new generation of admirers online when his expressive piano rendition of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata went viral across social media platforms. The performance earned Springer a prestigious Webby Award, further cementing his status as an artist whose work continues to resonate across generations and digital audiences alike.In celebration of his extraordinary life and career, the award-winning documentary film More Than Santa Baby, directed and produced by his daughter Tamar Springer, has introduced new audiences to the composer’s rich artistic journey. The film explores Springer’s path from the golden age of Tin Pan Alley through Hollywood and beyond, highlighting both his enduring musical achievements and his perseverance in an ever-changing industry.Since premiering at the Dances With Films in Hollywood, More Than Santa Baby has earned critical acclaim and multiple honors, including the Audience Award for Documentary Short at Dances With Films and Best Documentary at The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, among others.“Philip Springer represents a living bridge to one of the greatest eras in American songwriting,” said filmmaker Tamar Springer. “At 100 years old, he continues to inspire musicians, composers, and audiences around the world with his creativity, resilience, humor, and lifelong dedication to music.”For more information about Philip Springer and the documentary More Than Santa Baby, visit www.morethansantababyfilm.com or Instagram @santababycomposer.

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