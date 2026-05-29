Armie Hammer Stars in Explosive New Action-Thriller From Acclaimed & Controversial Filmmaker Uwe Boll, CITIZEN VIGILANTE

Citizen Vigilante-Poster

TOPICAL AND EXPLOSIVE NEW FILM SPARKS A GERMAN BAN AHEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN RELEASE ON JUNE 19

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/fVxmjwaPEFU Explosive, provocative and inspired by real events and real cases, Citizen Vigilante, the latest high-intensity thriller from internationally recognized filmmaker Uwe Boll , starring Armie Hammer and Costas Mandylor (“Saw” franchise), will launch in North America on all major digital and streaming platforms June 19, 2026, from Quiver Distribution Having already sparked controversy internationally after Boll publicly claimed the film was effectively blocked from release in Germany following disputes surrounding its classification by the country’s FSK ratings board, the release has quickly become part of a broader debate surrounding censorship, artistic freedom and the film’s themes of vigilantism, crime and public outrage.Heralded ahead of release by Boll as “an action film inspired by real events, based on real cases and a commentary about injustice,” the story centers on a wealthy American businessman living in Europe who transforms into a notorious vigilante targeting violent criminals and corrupt officials, ultimately becoming both a hunted fugitive and an unlikely media phenomenon.Produced by Event Film in association with Borvel Film, the project delivers a brutal, modern vigilante thriller blending large-scale action, gritty realism and emotionally charged storytelling designed for fans of crime sagas, revenge thrillers and politically charged action cinema.SYNOPSIS: Citizen Vigilante story is Sanders (Hammer), a wealthy American businessman living in Zagreb who inherited a massive real estate empire from his late father. Intelligent, isolated and emotionally scarred, Sanders transforms himself into a feared underground vigilante targeting violent criminals, rapists and corrupt judges who escaped meaningful punishment through the legal system.As his brutal campaign gains traction online and across the media, Sanders becomes both a wanted criminal and an unlikely public hero. But not everyone sees him as a savior. Interpol Chief Henry, played by Mandylor, believes Sanders represents a dangerous threat to society and launches an aggressive international pursuit to stop him before his influence spirals out of control.Known for his fiercely independent approach to filmmaking, Uwe Boll has directed more than 35 films and produced over 50 features throughout an international career spanning decades. The filmmaker has worked with major stars including Jason Statham, Ben Kingsley, J.K. Simmons, Christian Slater, Ray Liotta, Ron Perlman, Michelle Rodriguez, Burt Reynolds and Dominic Purcell, while building a reputation for unapologetically intense films that blend action, controversy and social commentary. His cult filmography includes POSTAL, the RAMPAGE trilogy, ATTACK ON DARFUR, ASSAULT ON WALL STREET, ALONE IN THE DARK and IN THE NAME OF THE KING.Boll has described his filmmaking philosophy as continuing to “explore the new possibilities of innovative technology,” while creating films designed to confront audiences with difficult conversations surrounding violence, politics, injustice and power. Throughout his career, Boll has frequently sparked international debate for tackling controversial subject matter drawn from real-world anxieties, social unrest and political division.Citizen Vigilante LOGLINE:A man takes justice into his own hands, hunting down criminals. His vigilante crusade makes him a social media star but puts him at odds with the law.SOCIAL MEDIADOWNLOADABLE TRAILER FILE: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1tybsq76nn7g29cya9eul/CitizenVigilante_TRL_ProRes_TXTD_ST_1.mp4?rlkey=ci45yqs856rdph8yna4tjcvfm&e=1&st=atibhsbp&dl=0 PRESS CONTACTS / FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND/OR SCREENER ACCESSHigh Roads PR for Random MediaRick Rhoades | Brian BouzariRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com | Brian@HighRoadsPR.com# # #

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