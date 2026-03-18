OnlinePilatesClasses.com Launches New Flashcards for Classical Accessories

OnlinepilatesClasses.com Accessories Flashcard Deck Accessories Decks All Onlinepilatesclasses.com Flashcard Decks

This deck of 79 flashcards is a game-changer. This deck guides you through exercises and teaches you how to integrate accessories into your Pilates routine.

Accessories are the secret to finding the connections you need and challenging the ones you already have,” — Lesley Logan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready to take your Pilates practice to the next level?OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC), a leader in digital Pilates education, is thrilled to unveil its new Tool for Pilates PractitionersFor Pilates teachers and dedicated students, understanding how accessories fit into Joseph Pilates's classical system has long required piecing together knowledge from multiple sources. A new flashcard deck from OnlinePilatesClasses.com aims to consolidate that reference into one tangible, portable resource.The Pilates Accessories Flashcards — developed by teacher Lesley Logan and grounded in the lineage of Jay Grimes, one of Joseph Pilates's original students — covers 79 accessories-based exercises in full color. The deck moves through the classical accessories: the Magic Circle, Foot Corrector, Towel, and others that occupy a less-documented corner of the Pilates canon.Each card includes the exercise name, a setup and action description, safety notes, suggested repetitions, and a quick-tip annotation for immediate application. A QR code on every card links to a video demonstration — a practical bridge between a printed reference and the visual instruction most practitioners rely on."Accessories are the secret to finding the connections you need and challenging the ones you already have," says Logan, who founded OnlinePilatesClasses.com on the premise of making Pilates more broadly accessible.The deck is printed on 100% recyclable materials and ships through regional distribution hubs serving Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It is available through OnlinePilatesClasses.com.About OnlinePilatesClasses.comOnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) offers a world-class library of digital Pilates classes and educational resources for students and teachers globally. Founded by renowned Pilates teacher Lesley Logan, OPC is dedicated to making authentic, classical Pilates accessible to everyone, everywhere.

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