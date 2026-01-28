Lesley Logan’s ‘Be It Till You See It’ Podcast Hits Top 1% Global Ranking, Redefining Mindset for High Achievers

Lesley Logan Be It Til You See It Pod Lesley Logan Be It Til You See It Pod Lesley Logan Brad Crowell Be It Til You See It Pod

The podcast champions combining mindset shifts with tangible steps. Logan helps listeners ditch perfectionism and build confidence.

People who are tired of just being inspired and are ready to actually do the work. We focus on 'BE-ing IT' now, through bold, executable, intrinsic, and targeted steps that anyone can take."” — Lesley Logan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lesley Logan , the celebrated founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com and a second-generation Pilates instructor, announced today that her podcast, Be It Till You See It, has surged into the top 1% of podcasts globally. This milestone cements the show’s status as a premier destination for listeners seeking actionable strategies to bridge the gap between where they are and who they want to become.Unlike the cliché advice of "faking it until you make it," Logan’s show is built on a more empowering premise: The podcast champions the idea of acting with the agency and habits of your future self today. By combining mindset shifts with tangible steps, Logan helps listeners ditch perfectionism and build confidence through consistency."We created this show to remind people that they don't have to wait for permission or a specific milestone to start living their purpose," said Lesley Logan. "Reaching the top 1% is a testament to our community—people who are tired of just being inspired and are ready to actually do the work. We focus on 'BE-ing IT' now, through bold, executable, intrinsic, and targeted steps that anyone can take."What Listeners Are SayingThe show’s rapid growth is fueled by a loyal community that tunes in for Logan’s raw honesty and practical advice. With hundreds of 5-star reviews, listeners consistently cite the podcast’s ability to turn abstract inspiration into concrete action:"This isn't just another mindset podcast. Lesley and her guests give you the actual tools to change your life without the fluff. The 'Perfect is Boring' motto has completely changed how I approach my business and my health." — Sarah M., Longtime Listener"I love the recap episodes with Brad! It’s like getting a free coaching session every week. They break down the big ideas into small steps I can actually do today. I finally stopped waiting to feel 'ready' and just started moving." — Jessica T., Entrepreneur & Mom"Lesley’s energy is contagious. She doesn't just tell you what to do; she shows you how to embody the person you want to become. It’s the kick in the pants I didn't know I needed." — Rachel D., Pilates InstructorA Unique Formula for SuccessThe podcast’s popularity is attributed to its unique format, which blends interviews with solo coaching and "recap" episodes co-hosted by Logan’s husband, Brad Crowell. These follow-ups ensure listeners don't just consume content but leave with a "cheat sheet" of takeaways to apply immediately.Prominent guests who have shared their expertise on the show include:Dr. Jen Fraboni (DocJenFit) – Renowned physical therapist redefining pain and mobility.Gay Hendricks – Psychologist, bestselling author of The Big Leap, and teacher in the fields of personal growth, relationships, and body‑mind integration.Ripley Rader – Los Angeles–based fashion designer and founder of the eponymous clothing brand known for inclusive, tailored jumpsuits and ready‑to‑wear pieces.Javeno McLean – Manchester personal trainer, community champion, and owner of J7 Health Centre, celebrated for his free, life‑changing fitness work with disabled, sick, and elderly people.Tia Levings – New York Times bestselling memoirist whose book A Well-Trained Wife chronicles her escape from Christian patriarchy and whose work highlights religious trauma and fundamentalism’s impact on women’s lives.The Pilates ConnectionWhile the podcast covers broad topics ranging from business to self-care, it is deeply rooted in the philosophy Logan teaches at OnlinePilatesClasses.com. Just as Pilates requires a strong mind-body connection and intentional movement, Be It Till You See It encourages "mental Pilates"—strengthening the decision-making muscles required to lead a fulfilled life.Where to ListenBe It Till You See It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms. New episodes drop weekly, offering a mix of expert interviews and recap coaching sessions.About Lesley Logan Lesley Logan is a certified Pilates teacher, breathwork coach, and the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. A "teacher’s teacher," she has trained hundreds of instructors and thousands of students around the world. Her distinct approach focuses on "movement for life," ensuring clients can physically handle whatever their personal or professional lives demand.

