The Invisible Everywhere: Scientist Explains Why Modern Physics Points to God in New Documentary

Many documentaries explore the visible universe. The Invisible Everywhere explores what cannot be seen.

Dr. Michael Guillén says his deep understanding of science — including modern cosmology and human consciousness — dismantled his atheism.

Today, because of what I’ve learned on my long, winding journey, I now can see the invisible creator — everywhere. It’s a journey that changed my life forever.” — Dr. Michael Guillén

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Emmy Award-winning ABC News Science Editor and Harvard physics instructor Dr. Michael Guillén chronicles his adventurous and surprising journey from atheism to Christianity in his groundbreaking feature film, The Invisible Everywhere: Believing Is Seeing.

The 80-minute documentary is a stunning visual adaptation of Guillén’s bestselling book Believing Is Seeing: A Physicist Explains How Science Shattered His Atheism and Revealed the Necessity of Faith.

“As a scientist, I used to believe that what we see is all there is,” Guillén said. “My motto was ‘seeing is believing.’”

That conviction began to unravel when he looked to empirical science for answers to life’s biggest questions:

How did the cosmos begin?

Where is the mind located?

How did life on Earth begin?

Is there life after death?

Are we alone?

Does God exist?

Through physics, cosmology and rigorous inquiry, Guillén reached a conclusion that stunned him: Modern science does not eliminate God. It points beyond materialism.

“Modern science has discovered that most of reality is not visible, not logical and not even imaginable,” Guillén said.

This unexpected revelation shattered his atheism and turned his lifelong motto on its head — from “seeing is believing” to “believing is seeing.”

Many documentaries explore the visible universe. The Invisible Everywhere explores what cannot be seen.

“If I still lived by the motto ‘seeing is believing,’ I’d be blind to most of what’s real,” Guillén said. “Today, because of what I’ve learned on my long, winding journey, I now can see the invisible creator — everywhere. It’s a journey that changed my life forever.”

The Invisible Everywhere premieres worldwide April 8 exclusively at www.theinvisibleeverywhere.com.

“Modern science is not the enemy of God,” Guillén added. “It might very well be His strongest ally.”

About Dr. Michael Guillén

Dr. Michael Guillén is a world-class scientist and communicator. He holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University in physics, astronomy and mathematics. For years, he was an award-winning physics instructor at Harvard University and the Emmy Award-winning Science Editor for ABC News. He appeared regularly on Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20. He has authored many bestselling books, including Believing is Seeing and Five Equations That Changed the World. He is the author of More Than Meets the IQ on Substack and the host of the popular podcast “Science+God with Dr. G.” He produced the award-winning family film Little Red Wagon, distributed by Lionsgate and now playing on Amazon Prime and other major streaming platforms.

For more information, please visit https://michaelguillen.com/.

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