Gameday CBD Earns NSF’S Certified for Sport® Certification

Ensuring the American consumer a trusted, third party–tested topical CBD solution free from banned substances

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gameday CBD from American Labs, a leading innovator in sports-focused topicals recently earned certification from NSF ’s Certified for Sport program. NSF is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in consumer products.This certification and subsequent seal confirm Gameday CBD Topical as a trusted choice for professional, collegiate, and amateur athletes seeking safer, compliant recovery aids.“After extensive product development and testing, achieving NSF Certified for Sportis a milestone that sets Gameday CBD apart,” said Robert McAllister, CEO of American Labs. “Our team is dedicated to delivering a topical CBD product athletes can rely on—meeting elite standards of quality and safety.”Products earning Certified for Sportcertification are tested for 290 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.NSF’s Certified for Sportprogram empowers athletes and consumers to make informed choices when selecting personal care products. It is the only independent, third-party certification recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and recommended by major sports organizations including MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA, Ironman and the Taylor Hooton Foundation, among many others. Athletes are strongly encouraged to use only products carrying this trusted certification.“NSF welcomes Gameday CBD to the Certified for Sportprogram,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF. “NSF is committed to improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sportrequirements, American Labs is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes.”Learn more about Gameday CBD and Certified for SportAbout American LabsAmerican Labs is a premium wellness brand dedicated to helping people recover faster, feel better, and perform at their best. Our flagship product, Gameday CBD Topical Roll-On, combines the proven benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) with a powerful blend of natural ingredients—including menthol, camphor, arnica, and aloe vera - to deliver fast-acting, targeted relief for muscles and joints.Our mission is to empower athletes, active individuals, and everyday people to live without limits by providing safe, effective, and natural recovery solutions. We believe in harnessing the power of CBD, backed by science and quality manufacturing, to offer trusted alternatives to traditional over-the-counter pain relief products.About NSFNSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

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