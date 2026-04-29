Gameday CBD Appoints Dr. Richard S. Katz, PT, DPT, MA as Senior Advisor for Healthcare

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Gameday CBD is a clinical-focused topical recovery brand owned by American Labs

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Labs, a Nevada-based health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard S. Katz, PT, DPT, MA as Senior Advisor for Healthcare for its Gameday CBD brand. In this role, Dr. Katz will provide strategic guidance on clinical integration, healthcare partnerships, regulatory alignment, and expansion within physical therapy, sports medicine, and rehabilitation markets.Gameday CBD is a clinical-focused topical recovery brand owned by American Labs and is NSF Certified, reinforcing its commitment to quality, compliance, and suitability for use in clinical and competitive athletic environments.Dr. Katz brings more than four decades of experience in outpatient rehabilitation, healthcare operations, payer contracting, and regulatory compliance. He has held senior executive leadership roles with some of the largest physical therapy organizations in the United States, overseeing multi-state clinic operations, clinic acquisitions, and value-based care initiatives. His background includes extensive work with physical therapists, athletic trainers, and healthcare administrators to support compliant care models. Dr. Katz has also recently completed a six year term serving as President of the California Physical Therapy Association.“Rick’s depth of experience and credibility within the physical therapy and healthcare communities make him an exceptional addition to our advisory team,” said Robert McAllister, President of American Labs. “As we expand Gameday CBD’s presence in clinical and athletic settings, his guidance will help ensure the brand aligns with the expectations of healthcare professionals while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.”“I am pleased to support Gameday CBD as it continues to expand responsibly within healthcare and athletic environments,” said Dr. Katz. “NSF certification and a focus on professional alignment are critical for products used in clinical and performance settings, and I look forward to contributing to the brand’s continued growth and credibility.”Dr. Katz’s appointment underscores American Labs’ commitment to responsible healthcare engagement and positions Gameday CBD for continued expansion among physical therapy clinics, sports medicine providers, and professional athletic organizations nationwide.About American LabsAmerican Labs is a Nevada-based health and wellness company focused on developing high-quality, compliant products for professional, clinical, and consumer markets. The company owns and operates the Gameday CBD brand.

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