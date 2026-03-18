Influential Women Launch Emotional Wealth Masterclass High Achiever Recognize Emotional Overdraft Before It Becomes Debt

The framework reveals how seamless execution masks quiet depletion—and how to rebuild emotional wealth.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently announced the launch of Emotional Wealth: The Currency High Achievers Were Never Taught , a masterclass hosted by Janice Claire DaCosta, The Mind-Shift Advocate and creator of the MindShift Framework.This masterclass is for high achievers who seem successful from the outside while quietly carrying entire systems. The leaders, founders, executives, and caretakers who move seamlessly between roles while ensuring everything continues to function. The ones no one worries about—because they never let anyone see them worry.High performers are taught early: do more, achieve more, manage more. But no one teaches them about the internal economy, the shared reserve of emotional energy that depletes with every code, switch between authority and accommodation, decisiveness and availability, leadership, and caregiving. These invisible withdrawals don't appear on any balance sheet. They accumulate silently until one day, the question shifts from 'What's wrong?' to 'When did I become so tired?'DaCosta has spent over a decade bridging corporate leadership with emotional intelligence. As a Global Logistics Leader managing complex international operations, she's witnessed firsthand how seamless execution can mask profound inner depletion. She's also a published author, speaker, TEDx curator, and life coach who has helped thousands of high-functioning professionals resolve emotional depletion and restore clarity. Her MindShift Framework offers something the high-achievement world has never properly addressed: understandable language for the invisible load.Participants leave with six critical frameworks that reshape how they relate to responsibility, rest, and leadership. They:• Gain clear language to articulate why high performance can coexist with quiet depletion—without framing it as burnout or weakness.• Recognize how code-switching across roles (from authority to accommodation, decisiveness to emotional availability, leadership to caregiving) draws from a shared inner economy, even when execution remains seamless.• Understand how emotional overdraft accumulates and becomes emotional debt long before outward breakdown occurs.• Move beyond productivity-based solutions and into a new lens for sustainability centered on internal allocation.• Are introduced to Emotional Wealth as the core currency that makes peace sustainable, boundaries natural, and leadership capacity durable.• Leave with a refined internal inquiry—less focused on what to do next, and more attuned to who they are being within the systems they steward.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclassesAbout Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.

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