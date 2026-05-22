Influential Women Features Erinn Horton: Senior Director of Volunteer Engagement at Kids’ Meals, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Community Impact Through Volunteer Leadership, Childhood Hunger Advocacy, and Mission-Driven ServiceHouston, Texas — Erinn Horton is a respected leader, mentor, and nonprofit advocate whose career reflects more than 25 years of excellence in corporate sales, strategic relationship management, and community engagement. After building a distinguished career in the car rental industry, Erinn transitioned her leadership expertise into mission-driven nonprofit work, where she now focuses on addressing childhood food insecurity and strengthening community impact throughout the Houston area.A graduate of Sam Houston State University with a degree in Business Management, Erinn spent decades developing strategic client partnerships, managing global accounts, and leading high-performing teams within the corporate sector. Throughout her career, she became known for her relationship-building abilities, operational leadership, and strategic problem-solving skills, earning multiple sales awards and recognition from organizations including the Global Business Travel Association.Her success in corporate leadership was rooted in her ability to cultivate trust, foster collaboration, and create meaningful long-term partnerships. Those experiences ultimately became the foundation for the work she now leads in the nonprofit sector.In 2025, Erinn made the intentional decision to transition from corporate leadership into nonprofit service after feeling called to create a deeper, mission-driven impact within her community. Inspired in part by her mother’s lifelong dedication to volunteering and service, she joined Kids’ Meals, Inc. as Director of Volunteer Engagement.Through her leadership, strategic vision, and measurable impact during her first year with the organization, Erinn was promoted in April 2026 to Senior Director of Volunteer Engagement. In this role, she oversees the volunteer team responsible for facilitating onsite volunteer experiences, while also leading offsite and corporate service initiatives, strengthening community partnerships, and driving volunteer strategy across the organization.Kids’ Meals, Inc. is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity among preschool-aged children by delivering free, healthy meals directly to homes where food access is limited. Under Erinn’s leadership, volunteer participation increased by more than 43 percent within a single year, helping support the organization’s rapidly growing mission of feeding approximately 12,000 preschool-aged children each day during the school year and more than 20,000 children daily during the summer months when school is out. During the summer, Kids’ Meals expands its reach to feed all children within participating households, resulting in more than one million meals being delivered throughout the season alone.In addition to operational leadership, Erinn is deeply committed to mentorship, service, and community advocacy. She actively participates in organizations, including The Ivy League Educational and Charities Foundation and Belong Kitchen, while also serving as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.Erinn mentors individuals both locally and internationally and frequently applies corporate leadership principles to nonprofit strategy and organizational growth. Her work emphasizes innovative approaches to volunteer engagement, partnership development, and sustainable community impact.At the center of Erinn’s leadership philosophy is gratitude, which she describes as foundational to both her personal and professional success. She believes gratitude has helped her recognize the value of people, opportunities, and life lessons — particularly during challenging moments.According to Erinn, leading with gratitude has strengthened her relationships, helped her earn trust, and kept her grounded in purpose throughout every stage of her career. She believes meaningful impact is never created individually, but rather through collaboration, shared commitment, and collective effort.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Erinn received was the importance of becoming her own strongest advocate and cheerleader. She believes individuals should confidently advocate for themselves rather than waiting for others to recognize their value or create opportunities on their behalf.Erinn encourages young women entering leadership and nonprofit work to lean in fully, speak up confidently, and avoid waiting for permission to contribute. She believes women should enter spaces prepared to lead, share ideas, and create meaningful impact with confidence and authenticity.She also believes one of the greatest challenges facing the nonprofit and hunger-relief sectors today is the widespread lack of awareness surrounding the true magnitude of food insecurity, especially among children, both in Houston and across the United States.Erinn emphasizes that many families continue struggling to consistently access fresh, healthy, and nutritious food, making childhood hunger an urgent and ongoing issue for communities nationwide. At the same time, she sees this challenge as an opportunity to educate, advocate, and mobilize communities toward long-term solutions and meaningful action.According to Erinn, when people truly understand the scope and impact of food insecurity, they are often eager to help and become active participants in creating change through partnerships, volunteering, advocacy, and service.Gratitude remains the core value guiding Erinn both personally and professionally. She believes gratitude encourages humility, strengthens relationships, and helps keep her focused on meaningful impact rather than personal recognition.On a personal level, Erinn is a widowed mother of two daughters and resides in the Houston area. Through her leadership, mentorship, and advocacy work, she continues using her voice, experience, and compassion to create lasting positive change for children, families, and communities in need.To learn more about food insecurity in Houston and across the U.S. — and how you can help support children and families in need — follow Erinn Horton on LinkedIn and stay connected with the work we’re doing at Kids’ Meals.Personal LinkedIn: Erinn HortonOrganization Page: Kids’ Meals, Inc.Learn More about Erinn Horton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Erinn-Horton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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