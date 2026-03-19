Roberts & Ryan Expands its Internship Program Through its Partnership with DoW SkillBridge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roberts & Ryan has welcomed two military interns hired through the SkillBridge program, demonstrating the company’s continued role in supporting service members as they transition into civilian careers.The DoW SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. DoW SkillBridge connects transitioning service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences. For service members, DoW SkillBridge provides an invaluable chance to work and learn in civilian career areas. For industry partners, DoW SkillBridge is an opportunity to access and leverage the world's most highly trained and motivated workforce. Service members participating in DoW SkillBridge programs continue receiving their military compensation and benefits, while industry partners provide the civilian training and work experience.“At Roberts & Ryan, we believe that supporting future generations of financial professionals is critical to the long-term success of our industry. Our partnership with DoW SkillBridge will give us greater access to the veteran community - the most diverse, motivated, and hard-working workforce in the country - and provide them with the opportunity to gain valuable experience, make important connections, and build a talent stack for a successful career in finance,” said Edward D’Alessandro, Chief Executive Officer of Roberts & Ryan.Roberts & Ryan’s internship program provides students from a variety of backgrounds with real-world experience in the financial services industry. Interns collaborate with experienced professionals on projects that demonstrate the range of services provided by Roberts & Ryan, from secondary equity and fixed income trading to debt and equity capital markets, business development, compliance, and marketing. Roberts & Ryan was approved for membership by the New York Stock Exchange in 2024, and summer interns have access to its iconic trading floor. Since the internship program began in 2019, Roberts & Ryan has provided internships for more than 75 individuals.If you are an active-duty service member and are interested in learning more about the program, please visit the DoW SkillBridge website For current undergraduate and graduate students interested in participating in next year’s internship program, please email your resume to info@roberts-ryan.com.About Roberts and Ryan, Inc.Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities, and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.With over $2.5 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.

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