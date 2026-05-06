Roberts & Ryan Earns VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer Award for 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roberts & Ryan, Inc., America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, is honored to be recognized as a 4 Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. This award celebrates the firm’s strong and ongoing commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.“Roberts & Ryan has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served,” said Nicholas Antaki, President of VETS Indexes. “Employers like Roberts & Ryan continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”Roberts & Ryan’s recognition highlights the firm’s ongoing efforts to support service members transitioning to civilian careers. As a veteran-founded company, Roberts & Ryan understands the unique strengths and experiences veterans bring to the workforce and actively integrates that perspective into its hiring practices, workplace culture, and community outreach.“We are honored to have been selected for the VETS Index 4-Star Employer Award. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business, supporting the military-connected community is part of our DNA,” said Edward D’Alessandro, CEO at Roberts & Ryan. “Our Nation’s Veterans acquire a unique set of skills during their service. When they are given the opportunity to apply these skills to civilian life, combined with their mission-first perspective, the results are impressive. That is why we are deeply committed to honoring those who serve through employment, growth, and respect.”Recipients of the VETS Indexes Employer Awards are selected based on their responses to VETS Indexes’ survey, which analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail. Participating organizations included large and small companies, government agencies and departments, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations. As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes.To view the full list of 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients, visit VETS Indexes 2026 Award Results About Roberts & Ryan, Inc.Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities, and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.With over $2.5 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.

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