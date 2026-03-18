Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Introduces Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Gutter Guard

Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Primary Logo Clean Pro Guard Clean Pro Guard Installed Clean Pro Guard - Surgical Stainless Steel Protection

Type 304 stainless steel micro-mesh gutter guard addresses material failures in aluminum alternatives with 98% water flow efficiency across 43-states.

Aluminum mesh corrodes because the chemistry between the guard and the gutter is wrong. Clean Pro Guard uses Type 304 stainless steel because it eliminates the galvanic reaction entirely.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, in business since 2001, has introduced Clean Pro Guard , a micro-mesh gutter guard system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. Available across Clean Pro’s 43-state service network spanning more than 840 cities, Clean Pro Guard addresses a material failure that affects most aluminum and vinyl gutter guards on the market — galvanic corrosion.When aluminum gutter guards attach to steel or galvanized gutter systems, the two dissimilar metals create an electrochemical reaction. The potential difference between aluminum and steel in the galvanic series acts as a battery, corroding the aluminum mesh from the inside out. Homeowners discover the result — sagging screens, expanding holes, debris flowing through the guard — in as few as 8 to 12 years after installation. Vinyl guards degrade faster, with UV photodegradation breaking down the plastic mesh in as few as three to five years regardless of installation quality.Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, identified the pattern across more than 25 years of gutter maintenance and 100,000 completed gutter cleanings coordinated through Clean Pro’s national network of vetted, insured contractors.“We cleaned gutters behind every brand of guard on the market, and the failure mode was the same,” said Byrd. “Aluminum mesh corrodes because the chemistry between the guard and the gutter is wrong. Clean Pro Guard uses Type 304 stainless steel — 18% chromium, 8% nickel — because it eliminates the galvanic reaction entirely. The material handles pH 4.0 through 10.0 and does not degrade when paired with any standard gutter metal.”Clean Pro Guard uses an 18-mesh micro-screen with a 990-micron opening, 0.017-inch wire diameter, and 48.16% open area. The higher mesh density delivers 98% water flow efficiency and processes more than 60 gallons per minute per linear foot — a flow capacity that exceeds the most intense rainfall event recorded in the continental United States. The system operates across a temperature range of −40°F to 160°F, fitting both 5-inch and 6-inch standard gutters with fascia-mount and under-shingle installation options.Every Clean Pro Guard installation includes a free gutter cleaning, a one-year workmanship warranty, and a lifetime transferable no-clog guarantee. Financing is available through Wisetack for qualified buyers. Clean Pro measures gutters by satellite to ±2% accuracy and delivers guard quotes within 15 minutes — no in-person inspection required.“Most national guard companies send a salesman to your kitchen table before they give you a number,” said Byrd. “We measure the gutters by satellite and deliver a quote in 15 minutes. No salesman visits. No upsells. The homeowner gets a straight answer the same day they ask.”Homeowners can request a free gutter guard quote at https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/quote/gutter-guards or call (877) 736-0586. Service is available Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.In business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation’s largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates.Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel.All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee. For more information, visit cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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