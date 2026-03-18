Construction Scheduled to Resume on S.D. Highway 46 Project through Wagner

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Contact:

Travis Holthaus, Project Engineer Manager, 605-995-3341

WAGNER, S.D. – On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, construction work is scheduled to resume on S.D. Highway 46 through the town of Wagner. Work on phase two of the project includes rebuilding the roadway and storm sewer from Grant Avenue SE to the west end of the Wagner City limits. The City of Wagner will be conducting a simultaneous project to install city water and sanitary sewer. Permanent striping on the project is scheduled for 2027.

Motorists should follow the posted signage. During construction, traffic will utilize Highway 46 with lane closures in place as needed. Residents living within the work zone are asked to use caution when driving in the area and to obey all flaggers and construction signs. Alternate routes should be utilized, if possible, to avoid delays.

The prime contractor for this $21 million project is A & R Construction of Plainview, NE. The completion date for the second phase of this multi-year project is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The overall project completion date is June 2027.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/wagner46 .

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For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text WAGNER46 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov .

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