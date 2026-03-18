Rentex Launches New Website for AV and Live Event Professionals

Rentex, a leading provider of professional AV rental equipment, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website.

This new website reflects our commitment to continually improving how we serve the professionals who power the live event industry.” — Don Gaskill, President of Rentex

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rentex, a leading provider of professional AV rental equipment, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, delivering an improved digital experience for live event producers, staging companies, and AV professionals seeking reliable access to production-ready technology.The new website was designed to make it easier for industry professionals to explore Rentex’s extensive inventory of professional audio, video, LED, lighting, and computer equipment . With enhanced navigation, improved product discovery, and a modern interface, the platform helps production teams quickly identify the equipment they need to deliver seamless live event experiences.The launch reflects Rentex’s ongoing commitment to supporting the professionals who power the live event industry. With one of the industry’s deepest rental inventories and strategically located warehouses across the U.S. , Rentex helps production teams access the gear they need–when and where they need it.“This new website reflects our commitment to continually improving how we serve the professionals who power the live event industry,” said Don Gaskill, President of Rentex. “Our clients choose Rentex because they know they’re getting more than equipment; they’re getting a partner. From our industry-leading quality control process to our strategically located warehouses across the U.S. and 24/7 sales and technical support, everything we do is focused on helping our customers succeed.”Rentex’s quality control process ensures every piece of equipment is carefully inspected, tested, and maintained before and after each rental. This meticulous approach helps ensure that production teams receive equipment that is reliable and ready to perform when it arrives on site.The company’s network of strategically located facilities across the United States enables fast, dependable delivery for productions ranging from large-scale live events to specialized corporate or entertainment productions. Supported by an experienced logistics team and around-the-clock technical assistance, Rentex helps clients execute complex productions with confidence.Unlike companies that also produce events, Rentex is dedicated exclusively to supporting the production community. The company’s philosophy, “Your Partner, Not a Competitor”, ensures staging companies and event professionals can rely on Rentex for the equipment they need without competing for the same work.The website launch marks an important step in Rentex’s continued investment in tools that help production professionals quickly explore inventory, plan equipment needs, and access the technology required to deliver exceptional live events.To explore the new website and Rentex’s full inventory of professional AV rental equipment, visit www.rentex.com About Rentex, Inc.Founded in 1980, Rentex is a leading wholesale provider of professional audiovisual, production, and computer rental equipment. With 13 strategically located facilities coast to coast, Rentex supports the nation’s leading staging, production, and live event companies with reliable equipment and expert service. More than a vendor, Rentex believes that companies in the live event industry should rent from a partner, not a competitor.

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