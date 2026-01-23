Rentex Expands their LED Inventory with ROE Visual’s Graphite

Rentex is proud to share that it has expanded its LED rental inventory with a significant investment in ROE Visual’s Graphite 2.6.

As client demand continues to grow for higher-resolution, more flexible LED solutions, we needed a product that could consistently meet those expectations in real- world event environments.” — Don Gaskill, President & COO, Rentex

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acquisition includes a substantial quantity of both full and half panels, enabling Rentex to offer customers a premium LED solution optimized for fast build-ups, reliability, and high-level performance. As an established industry standard, Graphite reflects Rentex’s continued commitment to providing the best possible solutions to the market.For decades, Rentex has built its reputation as a trusted partner for premium audiovisual and event technology solutions. With thirteen strategically located offices and 24/7 technical support, the company delivers responsive service, dependable equipment, and the kind of technical expertise that helps productions run smoothly. Their inventory of ROE Visual Black Pearl has already been a proven success among partners, valued for its reliability, performance, and versatility across countless staging environments. The strong reception to Black Pearl helped set the stage for Rentex’s continued investment in ROE Visual.Now, the addition of Graphite 2.6 marks the next step forward. As client demand increases and productions grow more complex under tighter timelines, Graphite equips Rentex with a lightweight yet durable platform engineered to perform on high-profile projects at any scale. With strong color performance, precise panel alignment, and a service-friendly design, Graphite is a solution that meets the technical standards Rentex’s partners expect.“Our experience working with ROE has been extremely positive, both from a technical and partnership standpoint. As client demand continues to grow for higher-resolution, more flexible LED solutions, we needed a product that could consistently meet those expectations in real- world event environments. ROE’s engineering consistency, product durability, and support ultimately made them the right choice for us.” Don Gaskill, President & COO, Rentex“We’ve known Don and the Rentex team for many years, and they’ve always had a strong read on what the industry needs to succeed. We’ve heard they’ve had tremendous success with Black Pearl, and after many conversations about where their customers were headed, it’s great to see them add Graphite to their inventory. I’m confident this new option will be very well received by their clients.” Frank Montero, Managing Director, ROE VisualRentex’s continued investment in industry-leading technology reflects a clear focus on what truly drives success in live production: empowering creativity without ever compromising reliability. The addition of Graphite expands their ability to provide clients with a high-performance LED platform, backed by a team proven to deliver at scale. It’s a move that reinforces Rentex’s commitment to quality today, while confidently positioning their customers for what’s next.About ROE Visual:ROE Visual delivers cutting-edge LED display technology that empowers creatives, designers, and technical professionals worldwide to bring their visions to life. Founded in 2006, ROE Visual creates the world’s finest LED display solutions by combining advanced technology, premium components, and a passion for innovation. This dedication has set ROE Visual as the industry standard in markets spanning Touring, Virtual Production, Broadcast, and Fixed Installation. With headquarters in China and a robust network of regional offices, ROE Visual provides expert knowledge, personalized service, and comprehensive global support.More info: www.roevisual.com/en/ About RentexRentex is a trusted partner for high-quality audiovisual and event technology solutions, serving clients across the United States. With thirteen strategically located offices, the company supports events coast to coast with reliable service and fast response times. The Rentex team provides 24/7 support, ensuring expert technical assistance is always available no matter the time or day. Backed by an extensive inventory of cutting-edge equipment and a highly experienced staff, Rentex delivers seamless execution for live events of any size. The company prides itself on being a collaborative partner, offering dependable solutions and dedicated support that help clients create impactful events.More info: www.rentex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.