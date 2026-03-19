Etherio Earns Three GDUSA Design Awards Across Corporate, Association, and Life Sciences Work

TUG Association Sponsorship Sales Prospectus Design Tropical Smoothie - Trop Fest 2026 Signage Design Rheumatology Access Network (RAN) Conference Postcard Design

Award-winning creative spans three divisions and highlights Etherio’s ability to translate strategy into high-impact design.

Each of these creative pieces was designed to solve a real business challenge, whether that is driving attendance, increasing sponsorship revenue, or elevating brand perception. ” — Jena Dunham

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherio, an award-winning meetings, events, and association management company , has been recognized with three Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) 2025 American Graphic Design Awards, honoring standout creative across its Strategic Meeting Management , Association Management, and Life Sciences divisions.The awards recognize three distinct projects, each demonstrating Etherio’s ability to blend strategic intent with compelling visual storytelling:TUG National Users Conference Sponsorship ProspectusDesigned by Rob Maxwell, Creative Director, this high-impact sales piece elevated a traditionally functional document into a visually engaging, conversion-focused prospectus. The design combines strong visual hierarchy with Nashville-inspired elements to drive sponsor engagement and revenue potential.Tropical Smoothie Cafe Event SignageDesigned by Meghan Strayhorn, Sr. Graphic Designer, this vibrant environmental signage system transformed onsite spaces into an immersive brand experience, balancing operational clarity with bold, energetic visuals tailored to a franchise audience.Rheumatology Access Network (RAN) Conference PostcardDesigned by Rachel Bramer, Marketing Manager, this piece delivers a clean, modern, and highly targeted visual approach, effectively communicating value to a specialized healthcare audience while reinforcing the RAN brand within Etherio’s Life Sciences work.“This recognition reflects the kind of work we care most about. Creative that is not just beautiful, but purposeful,” said Jena Dunham, VP of Marketing & Creative Services at Etherio. “Each of these pieces was designed to solve a real business challenge, whether that is driving attendance, increasing sponsorship revenue, or elevating brand perception. I am incredibly proud of Rob, Meghan, and Rachel, and I love that these wins represent the breadth of work our team delivers across multiple Etherio divisions.”The GDUSA American Graphic Design Awards is one of the industry’s most competitive programs, celebrating excellence across thousands of entries from agencies, in-house teams, and creative professionals nationwide. Etherio’s recognition underscores its continued investment in high-quality, strategic creative that drives measurable results for clients.ABOUT ETHERIOEtherio is an award-winning meetings, events, and association management company that partners with corporations, life sciences organizations, and professional associations to design experiences that drive business impact. Etherio delivers programs worldwide that connect people and strategy. Etherio has been recognized on the CMI 25 list for 18 consecutive years and named by Skift Meetings among the Top 15 Most Powerful and Influential Meeting and Event Agencies. Headquartered in Atlanta, Etherio operates globally with offices in Boca Raton, Denver, and Washington, DC.ABOUT GDUSAGraphic Design USA (GDUSA) is a leading industry publication and authority for graphic design professionals. Its annual American Graphic Design Awards program honors outstanding creative work across print, digital, packaging, branding, and experiential design, attracting thousands of entries each year from agencies, corporations, and independent designers nationwide.

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