American Beekeeping Federation Names 2026 Officers

Debbie Seib, ABF President Richard Coy, ABC Vice President

President: Debbie Seib, Seib’s Hoosier Honey; Vice President: Richard Coy, Coy’s Honey Farm

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During its annual membership business meeting in Mobile, Alabama, on January 9, 2026, the American Beekeeping Federation (ABF) elected its 2026 officers, which are as follows:President: Debbie Seib, Seib's Hoosier HoneyVice President: Richard Coy, Coy's Honey Farm“Adulterated/fraudulent honey, huge colony losses, loss of clean forage, and closing of the Beltsville Bee Lab are just a few of the issues affecting our industry. We need support from the public, all beekeepers as well as legislators.” said Seib. “I look forward to serving as the ABF President while we work collaboratively with governmental agencies to address these issues.”Those also serving on the ABF Board of Directors in 2026 include Bret Adee, Tim Branam, Jaydee Burns, Glen Card, Susan Collins, Robert Duffy, Lisa Marie Ghezzi, Jim McMahon, Chris Moore, Brian Nilson, Brian Reeves, Blake Shook, Austin Smith, Patty Sundberg (Past President), and Amanda Wooten.About the American Beekeeping FederationFor more than 84 years, the American Beekeeping Federation (ABF) has been working in the interest of all beekeepers, large and small, and those associated with the beekeeping industry to ensure the future of the honey bee. Today, there are many challenges facing the industry that are endangering the very existence of nature’s most valuable insect. From disease to shrinking habitat to detrimental legislation to new science that is modifying nectar sources in ways we have yet to fully understand, beekeepers rely on the ABF for the education they need to succeed in the business of keeping bees in today’s competitive world. For more information, visit www.abfnet.org or call 317-503-0583.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.